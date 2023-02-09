FAIRFIELD, Conn. – The St. Francis University women's basketball team dropped its Thursday night matchup at Sacred Heart by a 68-34 margin.
Sacred Heart's Ny'Ceara Pryor posted 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting with 12 rebounds and eight steals. Sajada Bonner added 14 points, and Amelia Wood provided 12. The Pioneers are 12-11 overall and 9-2 in the Northeast Conference.
Sacred Heart led 23-10 after the first quarter.
St. Francis' Aaliyah Moore grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds and scored seven points. Adison Novosel tallied a team-high nine points on 3-of-7 shooting free 3-point territory. Jade Campbell scored seven points and grabbed 10 rebounds. The Red Flash are 5-18 overall and 4-7 in the NEC.
Sacred Heart started the game with an 11-2 run in the first three and a half minutes. The Pioneers produced a 17-4 run in the second quarter until Novosel hit a buzzer-beating trey to end the half down 40-17.
In the third quarter, Sacred Heart built up to a 30-point advantage at 51-21. After a 6-1 run to end the third frame, the Pioneers led 57-27 after three quarters. In the fourth, Sacred Heart outscored St. Francis 11-7.
Moore's 14 rebounds were the third-highest total of her career and she has nine double-digit rebounding games this season. Campbell recorded her second double-digit rebounding game in a row and third of the season. Her five offensive rebounds set a new career high. Sam Miller appeared in the 100th game of her collegiate career and has 49 starts during those four years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.