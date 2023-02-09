St. Francis logo

FAIRFIELD, Conn. – The St. Francis University women's basketball team dropped its Thursday night matchup at Sacred Heart by a 68-34 margin.

Sacred Heart's Ny'Ceara Pryor posted 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting with 12 rebounds and eight steals. Sajada Bonner added 14 points, and Amelia Wood provided 12. The Pioneers are 12-11 overall and 9-2 in the Northeast Conference.

Sacred Heart led 23-10 after the first quarter.

St. Francis' Aaliyah Moore grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds and scored seven points. Adison Novosel tallied a team-high nine points on 3-of-7 shooting free 3-point territory. Jade Campbell scored seven points and grabbed 10 rebounds. The Red Flash are 5-18 overall and 4-7 in the NEC.

Sacred Heart started the game with an 11-2 run in the first three and a half minutes. The Pioneers produced a 17-4 run in the second quarter until Novosel hit a buzzer-beating trey to end the half down 40-17.

In the third quarter, Sacred Heart built up to a 30-point advantage at 51-21. After a 6-1 run to end the third frame, the Pioneers led 57-27 after three quarters. In the fourth, Sacred Heart outscored St. Francis 11-7.

Moore's 14 rebounds were the third-highest total of her career and she has nine double-digit rebounding games this season. Campbell recorded her second double-digit rebounding game in a row and third of the season. Her five offensive rebounds set a new career high. Sam Miller appeared in the 100th game of her collegiate career and has 49 starts during those four years.

