Saint Francis (PA) hosts the Merrimack Warriors after Josh Cohen scored 27 points in Saint Francis (PA)'s 78-76 overtime win against the Sacred Heart Pioneers. Saturday's game will be the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The Warriors won the last matchup 70-66. Saint Francis (PA) is 6-5 against the NEC, and Merrimack is 8-4 against conference opponents.