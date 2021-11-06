LORETTO – Alex Schmoke’s 42-yard field goal attempt drifted just wide of the left upright by the slimmest of margins, apropos of how close the St. Francis University football team came to taking over the driver’s seat in the Northeast Conference only to be likely knocked out of championship contention.
The Red Flash defense continued its terrific play on Saturday afternoon at brisk, sun-splashed DeGol Field, putting the clamps on Sacred Heart’s vaunted rushing game. The Red Flash couldn’t put an offensive touchdown on the board, though, and dropped a matchup between two of the three teams tied for first in the NEC, 14-13.
St. Francis now has lost by a point to both the teams with which it was tied entering the day. The Red Flash fell at Bryant, 18-17, on Oct. 16.
“I’m just truthfully upset that we couldn’t pull it out,” redshirt sophomore linebacker Jaylen Parks said.
The Red Flash (4-5, 3-2 NEC) got the ball back with 2:17 to go at its own 41 after a Josh McGrigg 20-yard punt return and tried to get Schmoke into range for what would have been his third field goal of the afternoon behind relief quarterback Jyson Russell.
Keyed by a 9-yard pass from Russell to Brandan Lisenby and a Russell forward fumble recovered by wideout Judah Tomb for an 11-yard pickup, the Red Flash got to the 25, where Russell spiked it with 3 seconds left to give Schmoke a shot. Schmoke had made his first two attempts from 41 and 42.
This time, though, the kick drifted wide.
“After the game, I put my arm around him and said, ‘Look, this play didn’t define the outcome of the game. We had other opportunities. We need you. Let’s bounce back,” Red Flash coach Chris Villarrial said. “It wasn’t one play that lost us that game. We had other opportunities to make an impact. We have to learn that when our number’s called, we have to make that play.”
The Red Flash only had 246 yards of total offense and their one touchdown was scored by the special teams on Ray Crittenden’s scoop-and-score of a blocked punt late in the first quarter.
Coordinator Scott Lewis’s Red Flash defense, though, continued to perform exceptionally, holding the opponent to 18 points or fewer for the fifth straight outing.
Sacred Heart entered the game averaging 205.1 yards rushing. Malik Grant already has surpassed 1,000 yards this year, and the back he replaced due to injury – Julius Chestnut – also was back for St. Francis.
The Red Flash held the Pioneers to 139 yards on 47 carries.
“We approach every practice with meaning and purpose,” Parks said. “We found out Monday that Chestnut was coming back, so we knew we had to even harder because we knew what he was capable of.”
Forcing the Pioneers out of their comfort zone, Parks had 2.5 sacks and four tackles for loss. Safety Martin Foray had a game-high 15 tackles and a fumble recovery, while linebacker Willie O’Hara was in on 13 stops.
“Our plan was just to be unselfish. Everybody does their part,” Foray said. “The defensive linemen do their part, the linebackers fill in, and, if there’s anything left, the secondary finishes it up.”
St. Francis only had 97 yards and five first downs in the first half but managed to stay close because of the defense’s play and Schmoke’s 42-yard field goal as time expired.
Schmoke made it a one-point game at 10:12 of the third quarter when his 41-yarder hit the top of the right upright and went through.
Naseim Brantley gave the Pioneers a 14-7 lead when he managed to catch Marquez McCray’s outstanding 23-yard pass and get a foot down just inside the end zone sideline with 51 seconds left in the second quarter. However, Marques DeShields’ 13-yard run to convert a third down followed by completions of 32 yards to Kahtero Summers and 7 yards to Tomb got St. Francis in position for Schmoke’s first kick.
St. Francis got on the board at the 2:59 mark of the first quarter when Crittenden blocked Noah Gettman’s punt, scooped it up in stride at the Pioneer 25, and raced into the end zone.
Sacred Heart evened it up with 5:36 left in the second quarter when a coverage breakdown left Rob DiNota wide open heading into the end zone for a 46-yard score.
