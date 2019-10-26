LORETTO – Facing one of the most explosive offenses in the Northeast Conference, the St. Francis Red Flash certainly looked to be more than up to the task.
At least in the first half.
St. Francis ripped Sacred Heart for 290 yards, averaging over 9 yards per snap while building a 10-point lead.
The Pioneers found their defensive legs during the second half, limiting St. Francis to 181 yards the rest of the way as they stunned the Red Flash 36-33 in overtime on Saturday at DeGol Field.
St. Francis wasn’t without its chances in the second half and overtime, though. Twice, the Red Flash connected on red-zone field goals, while also watching Trevor Thompson miss a 25-yard field goal as time expired in regulation with the score tied at 30.
Thompson recovered to blast a 35-yard field goal in St. Francis’ half of the overtime period. Sacred Heart walked the game off as Rob DiNota snaked through the Red Flash defense on his way to a 10-yard touchdown reception.
“We’ve got to be able to finish games,” St. Francis coach Chris Villarrial said. “And we didn’t finish again (Saturday). I thought we played with effort. I thought we were executing very well. We just didn’t finish. “
One of the team’s senior leaders had a similar explanation.
“It takes heart,” said St. Francis linebacker Da’Jon Lee, who tied his career high with 13 tackles on Saturday. “You gotta want it. You come out to practice every day and do what you love. We’ve just gotta finish. Find a way.”
Quarterback Jason Brown passed for a career high 383 yards, marking the fourth-highest single-game total in program history. His favorite target on Saturday, Ra’Shaun Henry also produced big numbers, hauling in 11 catches for 196 yards with a 60-yard touchdown at the end of the first quarter to make it 10-3 Red Flash.
“He’s the open guy,” Brown said. “But we were up here in the summer. We were working on every route that we have in the playbook. So I kind of have a good feel of when he’s going to be in and out of routes, and where he’s going to be on the field.”
Sacred Heart responded with Malik Grant’s 1-yard run to finish a five-play, 58-yard drive early in the second. A 19-yard field goal by Thompson and Brown’s pass to the 6-foot-8 EJ Jenkins in the back of the end zone gave the hosts a 20-10 lead at the half.
The Pioneers and Red Flash alternated field goals in the third with Sacred Heart’s left-footer Dane Borges tallying two to Thompson’s one.
Sacred Heart tied the game at 23 as Julius Chestnut powered in from the 2. St. Francis regained the lead with 6:28 to go when Terell Johnson brought in a Brown pass and turned it into a 42-yard catch-and-run. Kezio Snelling’s response touchdown – a 71-yard rampage through and past the St. Francis secondary – drew the Pioneers level with 5:18 left.
A muffed punt on St. Francis’ next drive pinned the Pioneers at their 2, and was followed by a three-and-out with Nick Rinella’s 19-yard return to the Sacred Heart 16. The Red Flash pushed the ball to the Pioneers’ 6, but couldn’t turn the drive into points when Thompson’s knuckler floated wide left.
Marchi passed for 280 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 59 yards. Chestnut led all rushers with 89 yards on 22 tries.
