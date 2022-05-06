ERIE, Pa. – Blake Sabol doubled in Lolo Sanchez in the sixth inning and the Curve bullpen trio consisting of Brad Case, Zach Matson and Colin Selby combined for four scoreless innings to finish off a 2-1 win for Altoona over the Erie SeaWolves on Friday night at UPMC Park.
With the game tied at 1 apiece in the sixth, Sanchez lined the first pitch he saw from Brendan White into right field. Sanchez stole second base. Sabol then battled to a 2-2 count before driving a double into the alley in left-center field to score the go-ahead run for Altoona.
The Curve got their first run of the day with a two-out rally in the third inning when Jared Triolo walked and stole second base. Sanchez then singled him in with a well-struck ground ball through the left side of the infield. Sanchez continued a terrific run of recent success at the plate. Over his last 10 games, he’s batting .452 (14-for-31) with a .571 on-base percentage (nine walks), four doubles, nine RBIs and one stolen base in two tries.
Altoona’s pitching staff did not walk a batter on Friday night, scattering eight hits throughout the night. Omar Cruz allowed a first-inning double to Dillon Dingler and a solo homer to Kerry Carpenter in the second before settling in to retire eight straight batters. He maneuvered his way out of trouble in the fifth inning, stranding a pair on base by getting Gage Workman to ground into a fielder’s choice to end the frame.
Case followed with two scoreless innings of relief, including a key double-play ball with men at first and second and one out in the seventh, before handing the ball off to Matson. Altoona’s lone left-hander in the bullpen struck out a pair in a 1-2-3 eighth despite working against the top of the SeaWolves order. Selby then worked around a leadoff single from Parker Meadows and stranded him at second to finish off his third save of the campaign.
The Curve once again showcased their aggressive attitude on the basepaths in Friday’s win, stealing four bases in five tries.
The Curve continue their six-game series in Erie at 4:05 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski will take the ball for Altoona, while right-hander Markus Solbach will start for Erie.
