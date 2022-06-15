ALTOONA, Pa. – With two runners on in the eighth inning, Blake Sabol rounded the bases in style to score three runs and lift Altoona past Erie 5-4 on Wednesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
The Curve, trailing 4-2, saw Matt Fraizer open the eighth with a single. Jared Triolo then reached on a fielder’s choice and a throwing error by the pitcher Brendan White, putting runners on the corners for Sabol. He lined the second pitch of the at-bat to center field, where Parker Meadows misplayed the ball and allowed it to reach the center-field wall. Sabol scored on the play, ruled a single with a three-base error and one run batted in, to give the Curve the lead late in the contest.
Matt Gorski hit his 20th home run of the season and third with Altoona in the game, a solo shot in the sixth inning off starter Markus Solbach. He becomes the fourth player in all of Minor League Baseball this season to reach the mark.
Gorski also tripled in the contest to open the second inning and scored on a Liover Peguero RBI single, which gave the Curve a 1-0 lead early. Solbach allowed two runs on six hits in six innings with four strikeouts.
Erie scored three runs in the third inning off reliever Noe Toribio. After Meadows reached on an Andres Alvarez error, Gage Workman hit an RBI single to tie the game at 1. A walk to Andrew Navigato set up a two-run double from Kerry Carpenter two batters later. Carpenter hit two doubles in the contest, finishing 2-for-5. Toribio threw the one frame, allowing the three unearned runs on two hits.
Navigato homered in the seventh inning, a solo shot off Tahnaj Thomas to round out Erie’s offense. Thomas went 1 1/3 innings in relief, allowing the one run on two hits. Enmanuel Mejia got the start in a bullpen game for the Curve, allowing one hit in two clean innings. Bear Bellomy threw 2 2/3 scoreless relief frames in the middle of the contest with four strikeouts. J.C. Flowers (4-4) earned the win with two scoreless innings to close out the contest.
Fraizer, Gorski, and Peguero all had two hits each in the win for Altoona. It was the second win of the season for the Curve when trailing after the seventh.
Altoona will continue its six-game series with the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, at 6 p.m. Thursday night. Right-hander Austin Bergner will get the start for Erie, with right-hander Luis Ortiz starting for Altoona.
