HARRISBURG – Blake Sabol had critical hits in the eighth and 10 innings to lead the Altoona Curve to a 3-2 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Sunday.
With the game tied at 1 in the eighth inning, Sabol drilled his 12th homer of the season to give the Curve a 2-1. Harrisburg drew even in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI single by Darren Baker with one out.
Curve left-hander Tyler Samaniego was able to avoid further damage in the inning by getting John Nogowski to bounce into an inning-ending double play.
Samaniego set down the side in order with a pair of strikeouts in the ninth.
The Curve grabbed the lead again in the 10th when Sabol delivered a single that got past Harrisburg third baseman Gilbert Lara to score Jared Triolo.
J.C. Flowers picked up the save needing just three pitches in the bottom of the 10th. With Dondrei Hubbard placed at second base to start the inning, Flowers got Jackson Cluff to groundout to second and just two pitches later, Brady Lindsly hit a line drive back to the mound that Flowers caught and quickly threw to third base to double off Hubbard and end the game.
Altoona’s Quinn Priester allowed an unearned run in the first inning before limiting Harrisburg to three baserunners the rest of the way.
At one point, Priester set down 10 straight Senators before a walk to Baker in the sixth inning.
Priester struck out a season-high eight batters and issued one walk.
Matt Fraizer picked up his league-leading seventh triple during the third inning. He scored on an RBI groundout from Josh Bissonette. Fabricio Macias added a double in the ninth inning, picking up a hit for the 12th time in 14 games with Altoona.
