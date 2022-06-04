ALTOONA, Pa. – Blake Sabol slammed his sixth home run of the season and drove in three runs as Altoona defeated Bowie 5-3 on Star Wars Night in front of 6,831 fans at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
Sabol lined a one-out triple to right field off Bowie starter Antonio Velez (1-6) in the first inning to give the Curve the early 1-0 lead. He scored in the next at-bat as Matt Gorski hit an RBI single up the middle to double Altoona’s lead, his fourth-straight game with a run batted in.
In the fifth inning, Sabol delivered a two-run homer. Altoona led 4-0. Andres Alvarez, who reached on a one-out double, scored on the blast.
Altoona right-hander Luis Ortiz (2-2) carried a perfect game into the fifth inning and faced the minimum until the sixth. Ortiz walked two batters with two outs, setting up a bases-clearing double from César Prieto that ended the day for Ortiz, who struck out seven batters on two hits in 5 2/3 innings.
Noe Toribio entered and recorded the final out in the sixth for the Curve.
The Baysox's Cody Roberts knocked an RBI single to cut the lead to one for the Curve. However, Tyler Samaniego stranded the tying run at first base to end the inning.
An insurance run was provided by Gorski in the eighth inning on another RBI single to score Sabol off Adam Stauffer. Left-hander Samaniego recorded the final four outs to pick up his second save of the season. He has still not allowed a hit since April 15 when he was with in Greensboro, a streak that now stands at 16 1/3 innings.
Altoona concludes its six-game series with the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, at 6 p.m. Sunday. Left-hander Drew Rom is slated for the Baysox, while Altoona has yet to announce its starter.
