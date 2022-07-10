AKRON, Ohio – Blake Sabol hit his ninth home run on the season and finished with four RBIs as Altoona earned its second consecutive series victory to open the second half with an 11-1 win over the RubberDucks at Canal Park on Sunday.
The Curve scored six times in the final two innings, with five runs in the ninth to round out the win. In the eighth, Akron's Manuel Alvarez walked the bases loaded to set up a Sabol RBI single off Robert Broom. Then in the ninth, Brendt Citta and Liover Peguero each reached on errors to open the inning. Fabricio Macias then earned his first Double-A RBI with a single to center field.
Matt Fraizer followed with an RBI double to score Peguero and move Macias to third. Jared Triolo hit a sacrifice fly to score Macias two batters later, and Andres Alvarez hammered an RBI double to right-center field to score Fraizer. Sabol then earned his fourth RBI with an infield single that scored Alvarez. Of the five runs scored, only one was earned in the frame.
Sabol’s home run came in the third inning, a two-run shot off Gavin Williams to center field that gave Altoona a 2-0 lead. Alvarez hit a solo home run off Cade Smith in the fifth inning for his 12th of the year. The Curve struck for two more runs in the sixth when Smith allowed back-to-back two-out, bases-loaded walks to Claudio Finol and Triolo.
Quinn Priester tossed five scoreless innings in the outing for Altoona, striking out six batters and allowing just four hits with one walk. Nick Dombkowski allowed one run in the sixth inning, after Bryan Lavastida knocked a triple to lead off the inning and Micah Pries brought him home on a groundout to second. Tahnaj Thomas and Bear Bellomy retired the last nine batters in order, with Thomas tossing two innings with two strikeouts and Bellomy striking out one in the ninth.
Alvarez and Shackelford each had two hits to go with Sabol’s three in the win. Alvarez and Triolo each had two RBIs as the Curve picked up 10 hits in the 10-run win. The victory gave Altoona the series 4-2, its second-straight series win to open the second half of the season.
Altoona returns to Peoples Natural Gas Field at 6 p.m. Tuesday night to open a six-game series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels, Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. Right-hander Carmen Mlodzinski takes the ball for Altoona, with right-hander Kai-Wei Teng on the mound for the Flying Squirrels.
