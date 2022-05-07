LORETTO, Pa. – The St. Francis University softball team defeated Sacred Heart 10-2 in five innings and will host the Northeast Conference Tournament on May 12-14.
Mekenzie Saban set a program record with by collecting her 244th-career hit during the run-rule victory.
"It is exciting, especially being in front of the home crowd and my family," Saban said of surpassing the program's hit record. "It's definitely awesome, but I'd take the win over all of that any day."
St. Francis clinched at least a share of the NEC regular-season title with the win. The Red Flash would clinch the title outright with at least one victory in the two games played Sunday, or one Mount St. Mary's loss in any of its remaining three games against Long Island.
Saban went 2-for-4 with three runs scored, two doubles and two RBIs in her record-setting performance.
Rachel Marsden allowed two runs on two hits with three walks and five strikeouts through a complete-game effort.
Jordan Pietrzykoski went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, one double, three RBIs and one walk.
Sacred Heart's Grace Saad produced the only two Pioneers' runs with a first-inning two-run home run.
"This is definitely creating a lot of momentum heading into the tournament," Saban said. "Even though we went down today early, I know we had the fight in us. There was never a doubt in my mind that we were going to win today and play at home for the tournament."
"Today was amazing," St. Francis coach Jessica O'Donnell said. "Nothing beats playing on your home turf in front of the parents, alumni and fans. The amount of adversity we have faced this season, it is amazing to see this team come together at the right time."
St. Francis tied the game in the third inning when Saban scored on a Sacred Heart error and Olivia Ulam hit an RBI single.
In the fourth inning, St. Francis went up 4-2 on a Saban two-run double and added another run the next at-bat on a Pietrzykoski RBI double. Saban's double was the milestone knock.
"To say I'm proud of Mekenzie is an understatement," O'Donnell said. "She is not just an amazing athlete, but a wonderful person and leader. She demands excellence from not only herself, but everyone around her. Her accolades come from her work ethic and desire to be the best for her team. She is extremely disciplined and determined and it's nice to see that hard work pay off for her and our program."
Pietrzykoski scored on a throwing error.
Lexi Hernandez extended the lead to 8-2 with a two-run double in the fifth inning that scored Ashley Wruble and Jordan Frank.
With two runners on base and one out, Pietrzykoski drove in Aubry and Saban scored on a throwing error during the play and gave St. Francis a walk-off 10-2 victory.
Saban now holds the hits record and the doubles record with 66. With three runs scored, she moved to fourth in program history with 172 in her career.
Marsden is now tied for third in single-season program history with her 19th win of the season.
St. Francis will host the NEC Tournament for the second year in a row and fourth time in the past five conference seasons.
St. Francis hosts its final two games of the regular season on Sunday against Sacred Heart. Frank, Saban and Lindsay Ward will all be honored prior to the doubleheader for senior day.
