SHANKSVILLE, Pa. – Shanksville-Stonycreek received another opportunity to play on its home floor after upsetting Berlin Brothersvalley in the District 5 championship game.
Senior forward Rylee Snyder capitalized on that chance, scoring a game-high 28 points as the Vikings fended off St. Joseph 61-45 in the opening round of the PIAA Class 1A girls basketball tournament on Wednesday.
“This game, the Berlin game, I thought we matured, and we’ve gotten tougher,” Shanksville-Stonycreek coach Robert Snyder said on the amount of confidence his team is playing with right now. “The last two, three games even, we’ve tried to make it a point of emphasis.
“I think the girls have been playing harder, a little faster and a lot stronger.”
The District 5 champions will clash with District 10 champion Kennedy Catholic for a third straight year in the state playoffs when they match up in the second round on Saturday at a site and time to be announced.
Shanksville certainly played with plenty of moxie through three quarters, holding St. Joseph, the fourth seed out of the WPIAL, to 30 points.
But in the fourth, the Spartans (10-15) methodically crept back into the game, most notably when they cut the deficit to four with under four minutes to play when Anna Kreinbrook scored her first and only points.
In their final home game, Rylee Snyder and her cousin Josie Snyder, who added 18 points, including 13 in the second half, went a combined 8-for-10 from the free throw line down the stretch in the fourth to keep the Spartans at bay.
“I think we get fatigued a little bit,” Coach Snyder said.“Then, of course, we stand up out of our stance, and they get around us. Three quarters of good defense, fourth not so much, but we got it (the win).”
Despite the Vikings (19-6) being noticeably outmatched size-wise at several positions, their physicality made up for it and allowed them to build a lead as large as 15 in the first half.
Rylee Snyder pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds, seven of them being offensive boards.
“We told them all week that we knew they (the Spartans) were tall and lanky. I thought that we are more physical and we should be able to muscle them around,” Coach Snyder said of the inside presence. “I thought Rylee did an outstanding job of doing that tonight.”
It was just a matter of settling in for the Frostburg State signee.
“I heard coming in that they were really tall,” Rylee Snyder said. “It’s my court. I had to dominate. I was a little nervous coming into it seeing how tall they were. Once I started playing, I was like, ‘Oh, I’m stronger. I need to be stronger and take advantage of that.’ ”
The Vikings forced eight turnovers in the first half and went into halftime up 29-18 after Rylee Snyder scored a layup inside in the waning seconds of the second quarter.
In the fourth, Josie Snyder connected on a pair of free throws to push Shanksville’s lead to eight with 2:35 remaining to all but seal it.
She and Shanksville’s other three seniors notched their fifth state playoff victory in the last four years.
To get their sixth, they’ll have to get past the Golden Eagles, who have eliminated the Vikings from the state tournament the past two seasons.
“Yeah, pretty much,” said Coach Snyder on if everything is on the table when it comes to neutralizing Kennedy Catholic.
“They’re not weak in any area. They got everything. I’ll get some tape on them.
“We’re playing on house money. We have nothing to lose.”
