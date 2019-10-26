Heritage Conference champion Ligonier Valley presents so many challenges to opposing coaches, its difficult to concentrate on one area when prepping for the undefeated Rams.
Portage coach Gary Gouse and his staff have had a lot on their task list in the week leading up to Saturday night’s Appalachian Bowl at Penns Manor High School (7 p.m.).
Ligonier Valley has won the three previous Appalachian Bowls by a combined 142-8 score.
In addition to a formidable offensive line that includes three NCAA Division I commits and an offense guided by a dual-threat quarterback, Gouse took particular note of senior running back Kyrie Miller.
The 5-foot-9, 185-pound back holds multiple Ligonier Valley rushing records that he builds upon each week the Rams play.
Those include career yards (3,283) and career touchdowns (54) as well as single-season marks for yards (1,561 in 2018) and touchdowns (27 and counting, 2019).
“We fly to the ball defensively,” Gouse said during the Appalachian Bowl luncheon Wednesday at Richland Fire Department banquet hall. “We’re hoping we can get to the running back. He’s really good.
“He’s the all-time leading runner for them, and he broke the records. That says a lot for him. I remember when I played in the 1970s they had an outstanding runner who the field is named after. They’ve always had great running backs. This one might be the best one they ever had. He’s a hard one to tackle.”
Miller leads the area with 1,417 rushing yards, 30 touchdowns and 180 points.
He entered the week with 10 more touchdowns and 56 more points than the second player on the scoring list. His rushing total came on 111 carries compared with 260 and 212 carries by the next two rushers on the list behind him.
“This is two years of work with him,” Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel said of his two-year team captain. “He’s just really blossomed this year as a senior. He makes the most of his opportunities.
“He continually runs hard.
“He loves running behind that offensive line. He deflects the credit to all of those guys. He does a great job of knowing what to do and how to be a patient runner,” Beitel said. “His numbers speak for themselves.”
Both the Rams and the WestPAC-champion Mustangs hold the No. 3 ranking in the state in their respective class.
Ligonier Valley also is ranked third in the District 6 Class AA ratings heading into the final week. The Rams have advanced to the district title game in each of the previous three seasons, winning in 2016 and 2017.
Portage is ranked third in the state in Class A, according to PennLive.com. The Mustangs began the weekend in the top spot in 6-A.
“We know this will be the best team we face this year,” Gouse said. “However, we just don’t coach football. We coach people. We coach choices. We coach consequences and we coach respect. We coach life lessons on and off the field.
“No matter the outcome of this game, both teams will leave with respect for each other’s program. And we will both leave with a chance to win a District 6 championship.”
Portage also features an effective ground attack with senior Gabe Forst (84 carries, 874 yards, 13 TDs), senior quarterback Connor Price (55-544, seven) and junior Scott Berardinelli (84-533, four) fronting a unit that has rushed for 2,811 yards – 8.5 a carry and 351.4 a game.
“First off they’re such a well-coached team,” Beitel said.
As well as the Mustangs offense has played, Beitel noticed the defense.
“You watch them defensively and the first thing that pops out for me is the linebacker play,” Beitel said. “Those kids are really aggressive. They play downhill really fast. They get to their gaps. Defensively they’re very fast. You don’t see a whole lot of gimmicks or stunts. You just see good, solid defensive football. That’s usually the sign of a championship football team.”
Heading into Friday, Heritage Conference held a 24-6 advantage over the WestPAC since the reboot of the Appalachian Bowl and the crossover series in 2016.
Ligonier Valley and Portage haven’t played since 1988. That year Ligonier Valley edged Portage 6-0.
Since 1971, Ligonier Valley holds a 9-6-1 advantage in games against Portage.
Ligonier Valley won five straight over the Mustangs from 1981 through 1985. Portage won in 1986, but the program then known as the Mounties won in 1987 and 1988.
Portage won five in a row from 1974 to 1979. Ligonier Valley won in 1972 and 1973, and the teams played to a 14-all tie in 1971.
