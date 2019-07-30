The Martella’s Pharmacy team might not have won the Pony-13 World Series title, but the Johnstown team played like champions throughout the five-day tournament in Whittier, California.
Manager Chris Pfeil’s team went 3-2 and advanced to the championship game before falling 10-6 to Hilo, Hawaii, late Monday night and into early Tuesday morning.
Along the way, Martella’s beat the two-time defending champion from Seoul, Korea, and notched victories over San Diego and Redondo Beach, California, a team that had beaten the Pharmacy earlier in the bracket.
“It was the experience of a lifetime,” a travel-weary Pfeil said before driving from Pittsburgh to Johnstown’s Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, where Martella’s Pharmacy and Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors played the decisive Game 5 of the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League championship series.
“The kids played great baseball for an entire month through tournament play,” Pfeil said of the Series and qualifying events throughout July. “When we got there we showed that kids from our area can compete against anybody.”
Martella’s pitcher Zack Petree earned the Pony-13 World Series award for posting the lowest earned run average – 0.00 in six innings pitched.
Easton Semelsberger took the Pony-13 World Series batting title with a .467 average, going 7-for-15. According to statistics provided by the team, Martella’s was 11-2 in the postseason tournament events, with Mason Pfeil producing a .500 batting average (17-for-34). Semelsberger (.452), Ethan Janidlo (.400) and Petree (.378), Ben Ryan (.349) and Connor Binaut (.333) also were listed among the batting leaders on the team page.
Petree (1.14 ERA, 20 strikeouts), Caden Hody (3-0, 2.76 ERA, 18 strikeouts), Mason Pfeil (2-0) and Connor Yoder (2-1, 18 strikeouts), who pitched a 1-0 shutout against Redondo Beach in the Series, were among the pitching leaders listed on the team page.
“From top to bottom in our lineup, everybody contributed,” Pfeil said. “The top of our order hit. The bottom of our order hit. Our pitching and defense was absolutely outstanding throughout. These kids put it all together. it seemed as if they got some momentum, got it rolling and started believing in each other. Great things happened.”
Pfeil said the cross-country trip was about more than baseball. His players had a chance to take an airplane flight, visit the beach and face off against teams from throughout the United States and other countries. A skills competition included a home run derby, and was part of a grand opening day ceremony.
“It was a great atmosphere to be in, something again that is a privilege to be a part of,” Pfeil said. “We had overwhelming support from people back home. A lot of people were following online and sending us well-wishes. It was an honor to represent Johnstown and represent Martella’s Pharmacy.”
