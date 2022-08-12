BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – Following three straight wins in Binghamton to open the week, Altoona was shutout for the fourth time this season on Friday night in a 2-0 defeat to the Rumble Ponies at Mirabito Stadium.
Altoona managed seven hits, including two from Jared Triolo, but the Curve went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on base.
Jeff Passantino opened the outing for the Curve, allowing one run on two hits with two walks and two strikeouts in three innings. Jeremy Vasquez knocked an RBI single in the second inning to score Brandon McIlwain and give Binghamton the 1-0 lead.
Carmen Mlodzinski followed with five innings of relief, striking out six batters and allowing one run on five hits and two walks. After allowing a McIlwain single and a Carlos Cortes double to open the bottom of the sixth inning, Mlodzinski allowed a sacrifice fly to Nic Gaddis to score a second run for the Rumble Ponies.
Jose Chacin earned the win with four scoreless innings of relief, entering in the fourth inning. In his Double-A debut, Kyle Wilson went 2 1/3 innings with three strikeouts on two hits before leaving with an apparent injury. Jesus Vargas got the final two outs of the third inning for Binghamton. Jordan Yamamoto earned his second save of the season by recording the final six outs for the Rumble Ponies.
Nick Gonzales went 0-for-3, while Lolo Sanchez finished 0-for-4 in their returns to the Curve lineup from the injured list. Curve batters struck out 10 times without drawing a walk in the contest. It was Altoona’s first shutout loss since July 2, a 6-0 defeat against Harrisburg.
The Curve continue a six-game series with Binghamton at 6:05 p.m. Saturday night. The Curve send right-hander Aaron Shortridge to the mound, with Binghamton yet to announce a starter.
