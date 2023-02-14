The Pitt-Johnstown Athletics Hall of Fame will induct its six-member class of 2023 on April 22 in the university’s Wellness Center.
Entering the 14th hall of fame class will be Shad Benton, wrestling, 1999-2002; Kaleb Fleck, baseball, 2008-11; Linda Renzi, volleyball coach, meritorious service, 2004-12; Bob Rukavina, men’s basketball coach, 1989 to present; Craig Thurber, wrestling, 1991-95; and Jennifer Tuscano, women’s basketball, 1995-99.
Pitt-Johnstown’s women’s volleyball team that won the 2013 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championship will be recognized.
Shad Benton: The NCAA Division II national champion 157-pounder posted a 101-9 career record under coach Pat Pecora.
Benton won three NCAA regional titles and earned All-American status three times, capping a brilliant career with a national championship in 2002.
The Mountain Cats placed sixth as a team in the 2002 NCAA Division II championship held at Wisconsin-Parkside.
Benton still has Pitt-Johnstown records at 157 pounds for wins in a regular season (38), single-season wins (46) and single-season pins (14).
Kaleb Fleck: A two-time all-West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletics Conference selection and an all-Atlantic Region right-handed pitcher for coach Todd Williams, Fleck eventually advanced to Class Triple-A in the minor leagues.
A three-year starter, Fleck went 14-7 overall with a 4.18 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 127 innings pitched.
The righty signed a free agent contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2011 and over the next eight seasons, he advanced through the system. In 329 career innings in the pros, Fleck compiled 373 strikeouts.
Linda Renzi (posthumous), meritorious service: A local icon at the scholastic level where she made the Richland High School girls volleyball program a statewide power, Renzi spent the final nine years of her coaching career leading the Pitt-Johnstown women’s volleyball program.
Her Pitt-Johnstown teams went 136-119 from 2004 to 2012, including a 48-41 record in the WVIAC.
Renzi’s 2008 team won 21 games. She was named WVIAC coach of the year after leading the 2012 team to an 18-8 record and a 10-4 conference mark.
She coached eight all-WVIAC selections and her teams appeared in the conference postseason tournament four times in five seasons.
At Richland, Renzi led the Rams to seven PIAA championships, including four straight from 1983-86, five state runner-up finishes, 25 District 6 crowns and 28 conference titles.
Her Richland boys teams won seven District 6 titles. She also coached the Rams girls basketball team to more than 500 wins.
Bob Rukavina: The Mountain Cats had only four winning seasons from 1969 to 1987. That began to change when Rukavina took the head coaching position in 1989.
The Mountain Cats’ all-time winningest men’s basketball coach, Rukavina has a 546-368 record, has guided Pitt-Johnstown to four NCAA Division II regional tournament berths and nine 20-win seasons, including four straight from 2005-09.
His teams in 2019-20 and 2021-22 each surpassed 20 wins, and Pitt-Johnstown is 18-6 this season.
In 1996-97, Rukavina’s Mountain Cats went 21-6 and earned the program’s first NCAA regional tournament appearance. The next season, Pitt-Johnstown went 24-5 and made a second trip to the NCAA regional, advancing to the semifinals before losing by a point to eventual regional champion Fairmont State.
Rukavina earned Independent coach of the year (2005-06), West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference coach of the year (2007-08) and Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West Division coach of the year (2015-16, 2018-19).
Rukavina has led the Mountain Cats to eight consecutive conference tournament berths including this season and five trips to the conference quarterfinal round.
Craig Thurber: A three-time NCAA Division II regional champion, three-time All-American and national runner-up, Thurber made his mark on the Mountain Cats wrestling program.
He placed second in the nation at 177 pounds in 1995. Thurber brought a winning mentality with him after winning a PIAA championship while wrestling at Greenville High School.
He started as a freshman for coach Pecora and went on to 120 career wins, with an .857 winning percentage (120-20).
In 1994-95, Thurber won 38 bouts, a program record in his weight class.
At the 1995 NCAA championships, Thurber recorded three falls in 10:51 that earned him the Gorriaran Award for most pins.
Jennifer Tuscano: From 1995-99, Tuscano was among the most prolific scorers in Pitt-Johnstown women’s basketball history.
The Meyersdale Area High School graduate scored 1,396 career points playing for former Pitt-Johnstown coach Jodi Gault on teams that made two NCAA Division II regional tournament appearances.
Tuscano still ranks 13th all-time in Pitt-Johnstown women’s hoops scoring.
As a senior, she was part of a team that won its first 11 games, earned the top ranking in the East Region and advanced to the NCAA regional tournament.
In 2000, Tuscano became athletic director at Meyersdale, where she scored 2,236 career points as a player.
She later joined the University of Pittsburgh as an academic adviser and held other positions before becoming Pitt’s executive associate athletics director.
Tuscano is responsible for oversight and daily guidance to teams and coaches regarding management, administration, operations and compliance.
