ALTOONA – Liover Peguero swatted his second home run of the season, but the Akron RubberDucks used two ninth-inning runs to secure a 4-2 win over the Altoona Curve on Thursday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
Altoona has dropped a season-high four straight games and are now 13-15 on the season.
The RubberDucks improved to 15-14.
Altoona took its first lead with an RBI single from Connor Scott in the bottom of the fourth inning, but the RubberDucks quickly got a pair of runs in the top of the fifth inning when Jose Tena doubled home Joe Naranjo and Connor Kokx, who both picked up hits to begin the inning.
The two runs home in the fifth inning were the lone blemish on Altoona right-hander Sean Sullivan’s line. He matched the longest start of the season by a Curve pitcher with six innings, scattering seven hits and no walks in the defeat. Sullivan struck out three and needed just 75 pitches to work through his outing. Sullivan’s ERA stands at 2.03 after five starts this season.
Peguero rocked a first-pitch offering from RubberDucks righty Jack Leftwich in the fifth to tie the game at two. The Curve offense was limited to five hits and four walks in the loss.
Cameron Junker spun two scoreless innings of relief working around a leadoff baserunner in each frame to hold the game at 2-all. The RubberDucks managed four hits and two runs off left-hander Tyler Samaniego in the ninth inning. Samaniego had allowed just four hits in 31 at-bats for the entire season before Thursday night.
Matt Gorski added a base hit in the sixth inning and a stolen base. The 2019 Pittsburgh Pirates’ second-round selection has picked up a hit in nine straight games. In the month of May, Gorski is batting .343 with a .385 on-base percentage and .629 slugging percentage to go with one double, three home runs and six RBIs in nine games.
Altoona continues its series with the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, at 6 p.m. Friday night. Akron will send right-hander Hunter Stanley to the mound with Altoona starting right-hander Aaron Shortridge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.