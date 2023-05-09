ALTOONA, Pa. – Henry Davis continued his incredible hot streak at the plate with two home runs on Tuesday night, but a seven-run top of the 11th inning from Akron was too much to overcome as Altoona fell, 12-6, at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
It was the second time this season that Davis hit two home runs in a game for the Curve. He finished the game 3-for-4 with a double and two solo shots. His first came in the bottom of the first inning off Joey Cantillo, with his second coming in the seventh inning off Shane McCarthy. He was also hit by a pitch.
Davis has reached base safely in 20 of his 21 games this season, including a 15-game active on-base streak and a nine-game active hitting streak. His .316 batting average is sixth in the Eastern League, while his .464 on-base percentage and .711 slugging percentage lead the Eastern League. His 1.175 on-base plus slugging (OPS) is the best in all of Double-A.
With the game tied at 5-all after nine innings, Akron and Altoona each stranded base runners in the 10th inning to remain tied. In the 11th, the RubberDucks scored seven runs on five hits off Curve reliever Tahnaj Thomas to put the game out of reach. It was the first 11-inning game of the season for Altoona, which fell to 1-3 in extra frames this season.
With the bases loaded, Jose Tena hit a sacrifice fly before Angel Martinez and Bryan Lavastida each delivered RBI singles. Aaron Bracho added a two-run single on a two-out pop fly in the infield that the wind blew out of the reach of Liover Peguero two batters later. Korey Holland then hit a two-run home run. The seven runs matched the most allowed in an inning by the Curve this season, joining the 10th inning on April 13 at Erie.
Matt Gorski hit his fourth home run of the season for the Curve in the fourth inning to give Altoona a 3-2 lead. Fabricio Macias scored Andres Alvarez on an RBI double in the third inning off Cantillo. Peguero drew a bases-loaded walk in the third inning off Cantillo and Altoona added a run in the bottom of the 11th on an Alvarez RBI groundout to score placed runner Drew Maggi.
Justin Meis allowed four runs with three earned on five hits in four innings of work. Oliver Garcia allowed a run in relief after walking the first two batters in the sixth inning. Cameron Junker followed Garcia in relief with back-to-back walks to allow the run to cross. Juan Minaya, Tyler Samaniego and Noe Toribio combined for four innings of scoreless relief, with Minaya striking out two batters for the Curve.
Altoona continues its series with the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning. Akron will send right-hander Tanner Burns to the mound in the Education Day game with Altoona yet to announce a starter.
