AKRON, Ohio – Akron scored six times across the sixth and seventh innings against the Curve bullpen and cruised to a 9-2 win over Altoona on Saturday night at Canal Park.
The Curve grabbed the game’s first run just five pitches into the game when Jase Bowen tripled to left on the first pitch of his plate appearance in the top of the first. Connor Scott quickly brought Bowen home with a sacrifice fly to right field and earned a 1-0 lead.
Akron responded with three runs home in the second inning off Jackson Wolf. Wolf surrendered three straight hits to start the inning before inducing a strikeout and a fly out. Wolf took the loss while pitching in front of dozens of family and friends in his native state of Ohio. Wolf struck out four and scattered six total hits over five innings.
Altoona pulled to within 3-2 in the fourth inning against Akron starter Jack Leftwich. Matt Fraizer and Jacob Gonzalez recorded back-to-back singles to set up the Curve. Chavez Young brought a run home when he reached on a fielder’s choice. However, Andres Alvarez grounded out to end the threat.
Altoona hurlers Michell Miliano and Valentin Linarez each were touched for three runs in a single inning of relief. Akron’s Korey Holland provided the biggest blow with a two-run homer in the seventh inning. Jack Carey tossed a scoreless inning in his second outing with the Curve, working around two hits and striking out a pair.
The Curve wrap up their series and season with the Akron RubberDucks at 6:05 p.m. Sunday. Altoona sends right-hander Justin Meis to the mound against Akron right-hander Ross Carver.
