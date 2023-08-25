ALTOONA, Pa. – Joe Perez and Matt Gorski each homered for Altoona under the Friday night lights, but Akron responded with three late runs to defeat the Curve 5-4 at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
Altoona jumped out to a 2-0 lead after Jackson Glenn tripled to open the bottom of the first inning and scored on a Gorski sacrifice fly. Perez later hit his solo home run off starter Ross Carver in the fourth inning, his fifth homer with the Curve to make it 2-0.
Akron responded in the fifth inning with a two-run home run by Joe Naranjo off Curve starter Anthony Solometo. It was the only runs allowed by Altoona’s starter, who gave up just two hits in five innings with two walks and five strikeouts.
The Curve reclaimed the lead on Gorski’s two-run home run in the sixth inning off Carver, his 16th of the season with the Curve. Akron would rally back to tie the game in the eighth inning on a two-run double from Aaron Bracho off Justin Meis. Grant Ford entered in the ninth inning and gave up a solo home run to Connor Kokx to give Akron the go-ahead blow.
Omar Cruz tossed a scoreless inning of relief in the loss for the Curve. It was the first win of the series for Akron, as Altoona fell to 21-26 in the second half, 55-60 on the season.
The Curve continue their series with the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, at 6 p.m. Saturday. Right-handed pitcher and 2023 No. 1 overall pick Paul Skenes will make his Double-A debut on the mound for the Curve against Akron left-hander Doug Nikhazy.
Gates for Saturday’s contest will open at 4:20 p.m. for season-ticket holders and at 4:30 p.m. for general admission. Fans are encouraged to arrive early, as the game is entirely sold out with no available tickets remaining.
