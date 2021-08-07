AKRON, Ohio – After taking a one-run lead in the top of the eighth, the Altoona Curve gave up 10 runs in the bottom of the inning as the RubberDucks won their third straight game in the series, 12-3, on Saturday night at Canal Park.
The RubberDucks scored 10 times on six hits, capped off by a grand slam from Bo Naylor off reliever Oddy Nunez. Shea Murray began the inning after a scoreless seventh and recorded one out, allowing three hits and being charged with three runs. Cristofer Melendez then came into the ballgame and only managed one out, allowing five runs on two hits and three walks. Two runners scored on two wild pitches from Melendez.
It was the first time an opposing team scored 10 or more runs in an inning against the Curve since Harrisburg tallied 11 runs in the seventh inning on Aug. 31, 2019.
Steven Kwan hit a solo home run in the first inning off Curve starter Trey McGough. McGough, a Ferndale Area High School graduate, tossed six innings for Altoona, allowing two runs on six hits. He struck out eight batters, one shy of his career high, and walked one. The 2019 24th-round pick of the Pirates has a 3-2 record with a 3.79 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings for the Curve.
Daniel Amaral scored a run on a fielder’s choice in the fifth inning to get Altoona on the board and tie the game at 1. A sacrifice fly from Cal Mitchell in the seventh tied the game at 2, and Jack Suwinski gave Altoona the lead on a single in the eighth inning.
Matthew Fraizer had his second multi-hit game since his promotion to Double-A on Thursday in the loss. The loss brings the series even three games apiece after Altoona won the first three games this week.
