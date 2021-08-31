AKRON – The host Akron RubberDucks scored the game’s first 11 runs through five innings and cruised to an 11-2 victory over the Altoona Curve on Tuesday night.
Altoona starter Trey McGough, a Ferndale Area High School graduate, allowed five earned runs over two innings as he was tagged with the loss.
Akron’s George Valera produced two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs. Roberto Perez chipped in three knocks and two RBIs. Will Brennan and Brayan Rocchio both drove in two runs.
Altoona’s Oneil Cruz, Matt Fraizer and Cal Mitchell (double and two RBIs) all had two hits.
Akron starter Logan Allen struck out six batters over six shutout innings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.