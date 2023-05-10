ALTOONA, Pa. – Akron’s offense produced 13 hits as the RubberDucks defeated the Curve by a 7-2 margin in front of 6,897 fans at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Wednesday morning.
Altoona outfielder Matt Gorski is sporting an eight-game hitting streak after his 1-for-3 day at the plate. His second home run in as many games came in the bottom of the fourth inning, a solo shot off Akron starter Tanner Burns. Gorski has three home runs to go with a double and six RBIs during the current hitting streak for the Curve.
Mason Martin smashed his fourth home run of the season in the bottom of the first inning off Burns to tie the game at 1-all. Martin also finished 1-for-3 and drew a walk in the contest as well. The Curve managed just two more hits in the contest as the offense was kept quiet.
Jared Jones returned from the injured list and started the game for Altoona. He allowed one run on two hits in 2 1/3 innings with no walks and one strikeout. Bryan Lavastida knocked an RBI single in the first off Jones to get Akron on the board.
Nick Dombkowski entered in the third inning and got three outs for Altoona, but Akron did its damage in the fourth. Jose Tena opened the frame with a double and scored on a Lavastida RBI single. Marcos Gonzalez drew a walk and Korey Holland singled to load the bases for Gabriel Rodriguez, who singled home two more runs. Michael Berglund added an RBI single to cap off a four-run inning off Dombkowski, who gave up six hits in 2 2/3 innings.
Braeden Ogle followed in relief and struck out five batters in 1 2/3 innings. He gave up a two-run home run to Rodriguez in the sixth to cap off the scoring for Akron. Travis MacGregor spun 2 1/3 scoreless frames in relief with two walks and a strikeout. After finishing with 13 hits in the contest, the RubberDucks now have 25 hits in the first two games of the series.
Altoona continues its series with the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, at 6 p.m. Thursday. Akron will send left-hander Doug Nikhazy to the mound with Altoona starting right-hander Sean Sullivan.
