ALTOONA, Pa. – For the first time this season, the Curve were swept in a doubleheader as the RubberDucks defeated Altoona 4-1 in Game 1 and 4-2 in the nightcap in front of 6,293 fans at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Saturday night.
The Curve (15-17, 48-53) scored one run in the first game of the twin bill, coming off a Connor Scott solo home run. Scott hit the shot in the fifth inning, his fourth of the season, off Akron starter Tanner Burns.
Burns allowed just the one run on three hits with one strikeout over five innings in the outing. Kyle Marman shut down the Curve bats with two hitless innings of relief to close the game with the save.
Akron struck for three runs off Altoona starter Quinn Priester in the first game. Daniel Schneeman knocked an RBI single in the second inning to score Jhonkensy Noel from second base. Later in the fifth, Priester allowed back-to-back singles to Schneeman and Angel Lopez to put runners on the corners. Jose Tena then brought the run home from third on an infield single. Two batters later, Bryan Lavastida doubled to right field to score Lopez and make it a 3-0 game. Priester allowed the three runs on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings with five strikeouts.
Altoona right-hander J.C. Flowers allowed one run in relief. After a Micah Pries double to lead off the sixth inning, Schneeman scored the runner on a ground-out on the infield. Flowers allowed two hits in 2 1/3 innings of relief.
In the second game, the RubberDucks struck for an early run in the first inning off Curve starter Colin Selby. After a Tena leadoff single, Pries doubled to score the run. Selby went 1 2/3 innings, allowing the one run of four hits with two strikeouts in his first start since 2019.
Altoona followed with a run in the bottom of the third inning. Triolo lined a two-out triple to right field and scored on a Liover Peguero bunt single on the next pitch from Akron starter Thomas Ponticelli. Triolo is the first Curve batter to record three triples in a series since Austin Meadows hit three triples against Binghamton in a three-game series from July 3-5, 2016.
Later in the fourth, Akron struck for two more runs. Quentin Holmes had an RBI single to right field that allowed Julian Escobedo to score. Holmes stole second and reached third on a wild pitch before scoring on a Tena groundout. The runs came off Carmen Mlodzinski, who followed the opener on his scheduled start day. Mlodzinski allowed a home run to Pries in the fifth inning. He went 5 1/3 innings of relief, allowing three runs on four hits with three strikeouts.
The Curve made it interesting in the bottom of the seventh. With one out, Altoona drew four straight walks to score a run off Jerson Ramirez. With the bases still loaded, Triolo grounded into a game-ending double play off Carlos Vargas, who earned the save.
It is the first time Altoona has been swept in a doubleheader since September 14, 2021, when Bowie took two games from the Curve at Prince George’s Stadium.
The Curve finish their six-game series with the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, at 6 p.m. Sunday night. Right-hander Aaron Shortridge takes the ball for Altoona, with Akron sending right-hander Tanner Bibee to the mound.
