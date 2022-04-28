AKRON, Ohio – Eight of the nine starters for the Altoona Curve picked up a hit, but the Akron RubberDucks rallied for a 9-8 victory on Thursday night at Canal Park.
Aaron Shackelford’s three-run homer in the first inning and Liover Peguero’s solo blast in the fourth helped build a 7-3 lead for the Curve after five innings. Andres Alvarez added a sacrifice fly in the fifth and Matt Fraizer picked up an RBI single as part of a two-hit night at the plate to give the Curve the lead.
Akron rallied with four runs in the sixth inning to draw even. The hosts took the lead on a two-run single from right fielder George Valera in the seventh inning off Curve reliever Enmanuel Mejia. Mejia was charged with the loss in 1 2/3 innings pitched.
The Curve nearly retook the lead in the eighth inning. Lolo Sanchez singled home Peguero to make it an 8-7 game. With one out and men at first and second, Alvarez bounced a ball to Akron third baseman Victor Nova, who stepped on third and then threw to first to end the threat. However, Nova’s throw pulled the first baseman off the bag and after initially being ruled out, the umpire crew held a conference and eventually reversed the call. They ruled that first baseman Marcos Gonzalez’s foot had come off the bag. Akron manager Rouglas Odor was ejected from the game after the reversal and the door was open for Altoona to draw even. However, Matt Fraizer struck out to end the inning and Altoona went down quietly in the ninth inning to finish the game.
On the mound, Luis Ortiz went 3 2/3 innings pitched and matched a season high with six strikeouts. Will Kobos delivered 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief before the RubberDucks rallied in the sixth against Bear Bellomy and Mejia. Tahnaj Thomas struck out a pair in a scoreless eighth inning, working around two walks.
The 3:31 minute affair was the longest game of Altoona’s season, just the second time in 18 games that the Curve have played a game longer than 3:00 this season.
The Curve continue their series in Akron at 7:05 p.m. Friday night with right-handed pitcher Kyle Nicolas on the mound. Daniel Espino will take the ball for the RubberDucks.
