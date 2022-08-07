ALTOONA, Pa. – Aaron Shackelford launched his team-leading 19th home run of the season in a three-hit game, but the RubberDucks scored four runs in the final three innings to defeat the Curve 6-4 on Sunday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
Shackelford, who had been held hitless on the week entering the contest, roped an RBI double in the second inning off Akron starter Tanner Bibee to score Liover Peguero and tie the game 1-all. After a single in the fifth inning, Shackelford hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh off Manuel Alvarez to continue a strong day at the plate.
Akron scored a run in each of the second and third innings. George Valera led off the second frame with a double to left-center field off Curve starter Aaron Shortridge. Daniel Schneemann scored Valera three batters later with an RBI single. In the third, Quentin Holmes and Jose Tena hit back-to-back singles to open the frame, with Holmes scoring on Tena’s base hit after advancing to second on a pickoff throwing error. Shortridge allowed two runs with one earned on four hits in four innings. Austin Roberts threw a scoreless fifth inning.
Tena continued to slug for the RubberDucks in the seventh inning. After a Micah Pries leadoff triple and a Schneemann walk, Curve reliever Cristofer Melendez struck out two batters before Tena doubled to center field to score both runners. Tena finished the day with three RBIs. Melendez went two innings, allowing the two runs on three hits and three strikeouts.
Akron added two key insurance runs in the eighth inning off left-hander Nick Dombkowski. Bryan Lavastida opened the inning with a solo home run, his second with Akron this season. Later in the frame, Jhonkensy Noel tripled and scored on a Schneemann sacrifice fly. Bear Bellomy threw a scoreless ninth inning with one strikeout.
For the second game in a row, the Curve put the tying run on base in the bottom of the ninth inning. Peguero drew a two-out walk, advanced to second on defensive indifference and was awarded third on a balk from Cade Smith. Shackelford then drew a walk before Josh Bissonette hit an RBI single to put the tying run on first base. Matt Fraizer then struck out to end the game off Smith, who earned his second save of the season.
Peguero had two hits and three runs scored in the loss. The RubberDucks won five of the six games in the series at PNG Field on the week.
The Curve travel to Binghamton on Tuesday for a six-game series with the Rumble Ponies, Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets. Right-hander Luis Ortiz takes the ball for Altoona, with Binghamton yet to announce a starter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.