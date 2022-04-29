AKRON, Ohio – Despite getting a leadoff solo homer from Nick Gonzales and a brilliant start from right-hander Kyle Nicolas, the Altoona Curve dropped Friday night’s game 3-1 to the Akron RubberDucks at Canal Park.
With the defeat, the Curve’s record has sank below the .500 mark to 9-10.
Facing top Cleveland Guardians pitching prospect Daniel Espino, Gonzales smashed the first pitch of the ballgame, a 97-mile per hour fastball, over the left-field fence to give Altoona the 1-0 lead. It was the Curve’s first leadoff home run since July 15, 2021, when Jonah Davis accomplished the feat.
With the 1-0 lead in his pocket, Nicolas carved up the RubberDucks lineup, which featured rehabbing Guardians infielder Yu Chang. Pitching just 35 minutes from his hometown of Massillon, Ohio, Nicolas retired the first eight batters he faced on the night before allowing a groundball single to Victor Nova in the third inning. Nicolas struck out six and allowed just one other baserunner, a single to Chang in the fifth inning, in his five-inning outing.
Akron grabbed the lead with two runs off Travis MacGregor in the sixth inning. Akron used a pair of walks and a throwing error by the Curve pitcher to put men on first and third with one out. Bo Naylor, pinch-hitting for Chang in the sixth, reached on a fielder's choice and plated the RubberDucks’ first run of the night and Will Brennan followed with a groundball single through the left side to take the 2-1 lead.
The RubberDucks added a key insurance run on an RBI groundout in the eighth inning off the bat of Brennan to give them the final total.
Altoona stranded a runner in scoring position in four of their last five at-bats of the night, including two in the ninth inning. Aaron Shackelford and Blake Sabol each walked and after a tapper back to the mound by Connor Scott moved them both into scoring position with two outs, Matt Fraizer went down on strikes to end the ballgame.
Andres Alvarez turned in a two-hit day at the plate and drew a walk, leading the Curve offense. Altoona struck out 15 times on Friday night against Akron pitching and were held to just five hits and three walks in the defeat.
The Curve continue their series in Akron at 7:05 p.m. Saturday night with left-handed pitcher Omar Cruz on the mound. Right-handed hurler Tanner Burns will take the ball for the RubberDucks.
