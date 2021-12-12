JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Tournament MVP Trent Rozich led all scorers with 24 points and pulled down a game-high nine rebounds to help Richland capture the 43rd Mountain Cat Tournament championship on Sunday afternoon with a 46-33 victory over Windber at the Pitt-Johnstown Sports Center.
The Rams (2-0) jumped out to a 10-point lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Ramblers (1-1) were able to stay within striking distance for much of the remainder of the game as the squads battled it out in a gritty, physical contest.
Windber eventually cut the deficit to 34-27 with just over four minutes left in the game before Richland answered with a 6-0 run to take command down the stretch and pull away.
“I knew coming in we had a ton of athletes,” Richland first-year coach Joel Kaminsky said. “Some of the football guys got a little bit of a late start and are still catching up on the conditioning, but the guys played hard and that’ll take you a long way.
“We kept up the defensive intensity. I told the guys we were going to use our defense to turn into offense, and that’s what we did tonight.”
Richland held the Ramblers without a field goal for the first 6:35 of the game to open up a 13-3 advantage heading into the second quarter, keyed by a pair of 3-pointers from Rozich and Griffin LaRue.
Windber subsequently pulled within six on consecutive buckets by John Shuster and Blake Klosky before the Rams answered with a Rozich jumper and a layup by all-tourney team member Kellan Stahl. Rozich’s stepback 3 eventually gave the Rams a 22-11 edge at the break.
“The slow start obviously hurt us,” Windber coach Steve Slatcoff said. ‘It seemed like every time we would answer offensively, they would make a big bucket at the other end.
“Kudos to them, and our kids also played hard tonight. We expected nothing less than for both teams to give their best effort.”
Caden Dusack’s triple brought the Ramblers within 25-17 at 5:44 of the third, but 3-pointers by Rozich and Stahl again put the Rams up by double digits. Rozich subsequently banked in a contested fadeaway 3 at the buzzer to give Richland a 34-22 advantage going into the final period.
“This feels really good,” said Rozich, who provided a 29-point, 16-rebound effort in the Rams’ opening night win over Hollidaysburg. “I was thankful that the shots went in. I was in a groove for a time of the game and it really helped us.”
Keith Charney led Windber with 11 points, six rebounds and four assists to earn a berth on the all-tourney team, and he completed a conventional three-point play to bring Windber within seven with 4:25 left in the game. However, the Ramblers were held scoreless for the next three minutes and Richland capitalized on that drought to effectively put the contest out of reach.
Rozich hit a pair of free throws, and Stahl’s 3-pointer was followed by a LaRue free throw that made it 40-27 with 1:33 remaining.
The Ramblers would get no closer than 10 the rest of the way.
“We knew we and Windber were going to bring it,” said Kaminsky. “It was going to come down to who had the least turnovers and could knock down free throws down the stretch.”
“We’re going to get back to work, correct our mistakes and build off those things we did positive to continue moving in a good direction,” said Slatcoff.
The consolation game saw Hollidaysburg dominate Tussey Mountain 71-23. All-tourney team member Jake McGinnis hit five 3-pointers en route to a game-high 19 points for the Golden Tigers. Cole Walters added 18 points, and Carson Rhodes chipped in 13 for Hollidaysburg.
