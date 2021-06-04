American Legion
Cambria County League
Ebensburg 7, Northern Cambria 6: In Ebensburg, Will Westrick provided a walk-off single, driving in Gavin Knopp with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to lead the hosts past the visitors in the season opener for both teams on Friday.
Westrick finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Knopp went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Nate Wyrwas went 2-for-2 with two walks, two runs, a double and an RBI.
Dewayne Mosley allowed one unearned run over three innings to earn the victory for Ebensburg.
Anthony Maseto (two RBIs) and Evan Wiewiora both provided two hits for Northern Cambria, which led 3-0 after the second inning. Owen Bougher doubled and scored twice.
Johnstown Collegiate
Smith Transport 10, Laurel Auto Group 0 (5): At Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, Garrett Starr only allowed one hit and struck out five batters in five shutout frames for Smith Transport.
Justin Turcovsky homered and drove in three runs for Smith Transport. Lenny Piccini went 2-for-4 with a run scored and three RBIs. Sullivan Schueltz added two hits. Aidan Shympo doubled and drove home two runs. Kyle Jones scored twice.
Tony Bertolino doubled for Laurel Auto Group’s lone hit.
In Friday’s other Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League game, Martella’s Pharmacy topped “O” 11-2 at Roxbury Park. Further details were not reported.
