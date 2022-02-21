Basketball
High School Girls
District 6 Tournament
Class 3A Quarterfinal
Westmont Hilltop 57, Juniata 33: In Mifflintown, Christiana Gordon (15 points) and Carissa Krall (12) each scored in double figures to lift the Hilltoppers over the Indians on Tuesday night.
No. 5 seed Westmont Hilltop (14-8) will meet the winner of Wednesday’s Penns Valley-at-Forest Hills quarterfinal on Saturday.
Westmont Hilltop led 17-9 after the first quarter and 29-11 at halftime.
Nine Westmont Hilltop players scored.
Mackenzie Bennett scored 14 points for No. 4 seed Juniata (16-7).
District 5-8 Tournament
Class 3A Subregional Semifinal
Chestnut Ridge 51, Everett 39: In Everett, Belle Bosch recorded a game-high 25 points to lead the Lions to a come-from-behind victory over the Warriors.
Madison Hughes provided 16 points for 12-11 Chestnut Ridge, which trailed 34-31 heading into the fourth quarter.
No. 2 seed Chestnut Ridge, which will face a District 8 opponent on Saturday at a District 5 site in the subregional title game, outscored Everett 20-5 in the fourth frame.
Cloe Price led No. 1 seed Everett (17-7) with 19 points. Lainie Treece added 16 points.
District 5 Tournament
Class 2A First Round
Northern Bedford County 54, North Star 14: In Loysburg, Makayla Hall netted 16 points, and Lydia Ritchey provided 14 points to lead the Black Panthers over the Cougars.
Northern Bedford (14-7) will travel to No. 2 seed Tussey Mountain at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The hosts led 32-4 at the half.
North Star (5-18) received eight points from Grace Metz.
High School Boys
Monday
District 7 Tournament
Class 3A First Round
Avonworth 64, Ligonier Valley 36: In Pittsburgh, Rowan Carmichael provided 23 points, and Jordan Kolenda added 16 points to lead the eighth-seeded Antelopes past the ninth-seeded Rams.
Matthew Marinchak led Ligonier Valley (12-11) with 22 points.
College Women
Monday
Mercyhurst 65, Pitt-Johnstown 45: The Lakers got off to a hot start and prevailed over the Mountain Cats inside the Sports Center.
Cassidy Crawford scored eight points and pulled down five rebounds off the bench, and Peyton Alazaus added eight points for the Mountain Cats, who continue to hold the sixth spot in the PSAC West for the upcoming conference tournament.
Pitt-Johnstown is now 11-15 overall and 9-11 in the PSAC.
The Mountain Cats also got seven points, six rebounds and three assists from Olivia Fasick.
Penn Cambria graduate Makalyn Clapper compiled seven points and five rebounds.
Hayden Taylor added seven points, and Molly Wagoner collected a team-high seven rebounds and a game-high five blocks.
Mercyhurst (9-17, 7-12) led 35-22 at halftime. A 19-9 advantage helped the Lakers pull away.
Mercyhurst’s Jayde Boyd finished with a game-high 24 points and 11 rebounds. Grace Centrulla provided 12 points and seven rebounds for the Lakers.
Hockey
High School
PIHL
Westmont Hilltop 3, Quaker Valley 0: Ian Amaranto stopped 27 shots, while Nick Rozich provided three points and Kobe Rickabaugh added two assists as the Hilltoppers blanked the Quakers on Tuesday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Westmont Hilltop (12-6) extended its winning streak to seven games.
The game was scoreless until the third period. Kyle Replogle scored on the power play with an assist to Rozich. Rozich scored the next two goals 1:28 apart to lead 3-0. Aiden Rice assisted on Rozich’s first goal.
Quaker Valley (14-4) received 26 saves from Landon Buterbaugh.
