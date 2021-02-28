Basketball
High School Boys
West Shamokin 51, United 46: In Rural Valley, the Wolves stayed undefeated and won the Heritage Conference title game over the Lions (17-5) on Saturday.
No. 1 seed West Shamokin led 8-3 after the first quarter. The Wolves took a 21-14 advantage into halftime. United trailed 33-27 going into the fourth quarter, but could not overtake the champs.
Conemaugh Valley 57, Ferndale 21: Logan Kent produced a game-high 17 points and Zach Scott netted 16 points as the host Blue Jays (5-7) topped the Yellow Jackets.
Justin Mitchell led Ferndale (7-12) with 13 points.
Johnstown Christian 79, Juniata Christian 49: In State College, Daryl Baker (21 points), Dionte Coleman (19), Drew Taylor (17) and Reilly McKay (10) carried the scoring freight as the Blue Jays finished in third place at the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association Tournament.
Luke Sheaffer topped Juniata Christian with 22 points. Nevin Yorks netted 13 points.
High School Girls
Conemaugh Township 60, Meyersdale 38: In Davidsville, Mya Poznanski led four Indians in double figures with 17 points as the hosts defeated the Red Raiders.
Chloe Shaulis nearly produced a triple-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds, nine steals and four blocks for Conemaugh Township. Mya Nanna added 14 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Jenna Brenneman chipped in 10 points, and Maeve Cullen dished out five assists.
Zoe Hetz led Meyersdale with a game-high 22 points.
Conemaugh Valley 66, Ferndale 11: Anna Gunby topped four Blue Jays in double figures with 12 points and 15 rebounds as the hosts flew past the Yellow Jackets.
Emma Grecek collected 11 points for Conemaugh Valley. Delanie Davison (10 points and 10 rebounds) Haleigh Keyser (10 points, 13 rebounds and four steals) produced double-doubles.
Angelina Wagner led Ferndale with eight points.
Johnstown Christian 53, Juniata Christian 40: In State College, Unity Miller tallied a game-high 32 points and buried seven 3-pointers to lead the Blue Jays to a third-place finish at the ACAA Tournament.
Sarah Huston chipped in 11 points, and Kasmira Mack added eight points and eight rebounds.
Meadowbrook Christian 35, Johnstown Christian 30: In State College, Kailey Devlin netted a game-high 19 points for the Lions on Friday as the Blue Jays fell in the ACAA semifinals.
Freshman guard Unity Miller led the Blue Jays with 12 points and six steals.
College Women
Mount St. Mary’s 71, St. Francis 55: In Emmitsburg, Maryland, Kendall Bresee netted a game-high 29 points, while Michaela Harrison (16) and Rebecca Lee (11 points and 14 rebounds) also scored in double figures for the Mountaineers in a victory over the Red Flash on Sunday.
Mount St. Mary’s (14-4, 13-2 NEC) used a 27-10 advantage in the second quarter to lead 42-22 at halftime.
Karson Swogger tallied 18 points for St. Francis (12-7, 10-3). Jada Dapaa collected eight points and nine rebounds.
The teams meet against at 6 p.m. Monday in Loretto.
Hockey
NAHL
Titans 4, Tomahawks 3 (SO): In Middletown, New Jersey, Blake Humphrey’s lone goal in the shootout gave New Jersey an extra point in a hard-fought battle on Saturday night.
Johnstown outshot New Jersey 55-41. Josh Graziano made 37 saves for the Tomahawks. New Jersey’s Christian Stoever stuffed 52 shots.
Stephen Willey tallied two goals for New Jersey, and Humphrey added the other regulation goal. Levente Keresztes and Davis Posma each assisted on two goals.
New Jersey led 2-0 in the second period, but Will Margel and Jay Ahearn (18th goal) netted goals to force a 2-all tie after the period.
John Gelatt’s 18th goal gave the Tomahawks a 3-2 lead 8:20 into the third. However, Willey’s second goal forced a tie with just 10 seconds left in the third period.
