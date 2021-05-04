Baseball
Somerset 3, Forest Hills 2: In Somerset, Bryce Mulhollen scored on a passed ball from third base with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Golden Eagles handed the Rangers their first loss of the season on Tuesday.
Forest Hills pitcher Colton Cornell recorded his 10th strikeout of the game, but the curveball went past the catcher to the back stop to allow Shane Roberts to reach first base and Mulhollen to score.
Spencer Marteeny drove home two runs for Somerset (4-9) in the first inning to lead 2-1. Brody Close doubled. Aiden VanLenten allowed two runs over 62/3 innings for the Golden Eagles. Ethan Hemminger stole two bases.
Colby Rearick went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Forest Hills (12-1). Cornell drove in the other run.
Richland 7, Bedford 6: In Bedford, the Rams scored four times in the top of the seventh inning and held off the Bisons to win their eighth consecutive game.
Luke Raho had a hit, two runs scored and two RBIs, and Seth Coleman had a hit with one run and two RBIs for the Rams (10-2). Josh Fetchko went 2-for-3, and Corbin Kalp had a hit with one run and one run batted in for Richland.
Coleman pitched 52/3 innings with 10 strikeouts and five walks. Jordan Ford won in relief with two strikeouts and no walks.
Jared Dowey pitched six innings for Bedford (8-5), striking out 12 and walking none.
Ashton Dull had a double and two RBIs for the Bisons.
Dowey went 2-for-4 with a run and one run batted in. Mercury Swaim had a hit, scored once and drove in a run.
Blacklick Valley 5, Conemaugh Valley 3: Josh Hessler went 2-for-3 with a run and two RBIs at the plate and pitched six innings with eight strikeouts and two walks as the visiting Vikings handed the Blue Jays their first loss in five contests.
Hessler had a double for Blacklick Valley (5-8).
Conemaugh Valley (4-1) was led by Dylan Chontas, who went 3-for-3, and Casey Cruse, who was 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs. Cruse pitched 52/3 innings of relief and struck out five while walking two and allowing two hits.
Ligonier Valley 6, Mount Pleasant 5 (6): In Ligonier, Grant Dowden went 2-for-2 with a double, home run and three RBIs as the Rams defeated the Vikings in a contest shortened by rain.
George Golden drove home three runs for Ligonier Valley (7-7). Connor Tunstall doubled and scored twice. Nick Beitel scored twice and pitched the final 11/3 innings.
Aaron Alakson finished 2-for-3 with two runs for Mount Pleasant. Jared Yester drove in two runs.
Softball
Westmont Hilltop 10, Greater Johnstown 4: Kendal Shingler went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs and three RBIs to lead the Hilltoppers past the host Trojans.
Kelli Sheehan tripled and scored three runs for Westmont (5-2).
Rylan Felosky led Greater Johnstown (1-5) with a 3-for-4 effort, which included two doubles and two RBIs. Kara Szczur added two hits, including an RBI double. Ashley Eckenrod blasted a solo home run to center field in the second inning, which landed in the nearby Stonycreek River.
Forest Hills 7, Somerset 5: In Sidman, the Rangers tallied two runs in the top of the seventh inning to break a 5-all tie and prevail over the Golden Eagles.
Aislinn Myers finished with two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs to lead Forest Hills (6-5). Josie Makin added two hits, including a double, and two RBIs at the plate. She also struck out six batters to record the victory. Taylor Burda and Mackenzie Hoover both scored twice.
Willa Sharbaugh went 3-for-3 with a double, two runs and an RBI for Somerset (5-4). Gracie Bowers, Paige Housley and Kylie Landis all drove in single runs. Gracie and Mary Bowers both doubled.
Conemaugh Valley 8, Blacklick Valley 6: Isabella Winkleman and Anna Gunby each had two hits as the host Blue Jays edged the Vikings.
Gunby had a triple, Delanie Davison hit a two-run homer, and Bella Grecek smacked a solo home run for the Blue Jays (6-2).
Blacklick Valley’s Senekah McIntosh-Myers went 3-for-4 with a triple and a solo homer. Morgan Slebodnick had a two-run homer and Nikki Zimmerman had a two-run shot for the Vikings (4-8).
Chestnut Ridge 14, Bishop McCort Catholic 3 (5): In New Paris, Isabella Wingard went 3-for-3 with a double, triple, two runs and two RBIs as the host Lions pulled away from the Crimson Crushers.
Mya Wingard had two hits, including a double and four RBIs. Rylee Ansell had a triple and three RBIs. Zoie Dunlap went 2-for-2 with two runs and one run batted in for the Lions (8-3).
Bria Bair had a double, and Ally Diamond hit a triple for the Crimson Crushers (2-9).
