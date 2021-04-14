Baseball
High School
Tuesday
Rockwood 2, North Star 1: In Boswell, Jake Pletcher pitched a complete game with five strikeouts and no walks in a two-hitter as the Rockets beat the host Cougars.
Andrew Weaver doubled and scored a run for 4-1 Rockwood.
Hunter Whipkey had two hits. Aaron Benford had a hit, a run and one run batted in. Luke Beard had a hit and drove in a run for the Rockets.
David Griffith and Cameron Snoeberger had North Star’s two hits.
Westmont Hilltop 15, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0 (3): Alex Ray went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored and Tyler Mosorjak pitched an abbreviated no-hitter to lead the host Hilltoppers past the Huskies.
Mosorjak walked Johnny Golden and struck out three batters. Landrey Burnheimer went 2-for-3 with three RBIs for Westmont Hilltop (1-2).
Drew Buettner drove in three runs and scored twice. Tanner Civis plated two runs and scored three runs.
Windber 10, Ferndale 0 (5): Cole Strick and Jake Vargo combined on a one-hitter as the Ramblers defeated the host Yellow Jackets.
Strick fanned seven batters in 3 3/2 innings for Windber (4-3). Jake Reynolds went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored.
John Shuster finished 3-for-4 with a two-run double in the fifth. Andrew Scalia drove in two runs. Rex Rininger provided two hits and an RBI.
Noah Hendershot provided the lone hit for Ferndale (1-3).
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 8, Somerset 3: In Altoona, Austin Lewis struck out nine batters and walked two while allowing three hits in six innings as the host Marauders beat the Golden Eagles.
Machael Boston went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored for 5-1 Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic. Brayden Harbaugh, Austin Beauchamp and Lewis each had two hits.
Shane Roberts had a hit, drove in a pair and scored once for 2-5 Somerset. Ethan Hemminger had a hit and scored a run.
Deer Lakes 13, Ligonier Valley 2: In Ligonier, Justin Brannagan went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and four RBIs as the visiting Lancers beat the Rams.
Bryce Robson, Tyler Gozard, Ryan Rodgers and Jacob Danka each doubled, and Danka had a triple for 5-1 Deer Lakes.
Nick Beitel and Hunter Sierocky each had a hit and scored a run for the Rams. Sierocky drove in one run.
Grand Dowden had a hit and one run batted in for 4-2 Ligonier Valley.
Softball
High School
Forest Hills 9, Greater Johnstown 7: The Rangers, keyed by Madison Emerick’s 3-for-4 effort and two runs scored, tallied two runs in the top of the seventh to edge the host Trojans.
Kate Beyer and Taylor Burda both scored twice for Forest Hills (2-2). Josi Makin and Aislynn Myers each doubled, and Alexis Henderson tripled.
Kara Szczur went 3-for-4 with a solo home run to lead Greater Johnstown (0-3). Ashley Eckenrode also hit a solo homer, while Rylan Felosky and Eva Lewis both launched two-run homers.
Westmont Hilltop 16, Bishop Carroll Catholic 1 (4): In Ebensburg, Samantha Dixon, Zailees Seda and Kendal Shingler all provided two hits as the Hilltoppers stormed past the Huskies.
Dixon and Shingler both finished two RBIs and two runs scored for Westmont Hilltop (2-1). Seda scored three times.
Makenna Oswalt plated three runs. Bailey Thornton struck out six batters over four frames.
Alli Heinrich tripled and scored Bishop Carroll’s lone run.
Portage 11, Conemaugh Valley 3: In Portage, Maryn Swank struck out eight batters in the circle and went 3-for-3 and scored three runs to lead the Mustangs past the Blue Jays.
Maddy Hudak and Lauren Shaffer (two doubles) both went 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
Shaffer is one stolen base away from tying the program record. Lexi Slanoc provided two hits.
Anna Gunby hit a three-run home run in the third inning for Conemaugh Valley (1-2). Bella Grecek doubled.
Cambria Heights 8, Northern Cambria 0: In Northern Cambria, Jenna Serafin tossed five shutout frames and added two hits as the Highlanders defeated the Colts.
Karli Storm led Cambria Heights (4-1) with three hits. Ari Westrick added two hits.
Paige Jones, who struck out three batters in two innings, and Beth Kinney both doubled.
Northern Cambria is 3-3.
Note: Due to an early press start, game reports from Wednesday’s games will appear in Friday’s print editions.
