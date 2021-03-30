Baseball
Richland 5, Bedford 0: Seth Coleman struck out 14 batters in six innings to lead the Rams past the Bisons at the Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center field on Tuesday.
Coleman went 2-for-4 with a double and RBI at the plate. The senior allowed two hits and one walk for Richland (1-0). Corbin Kalp went 3-for-4 with a double and RBI. Jordan Ford tallied two hits.
Jesse Chamberlain and Jared Dowey each had a hit for Bedford (0-2).
Conemaugh Township 13, Ferndale 3: The Indians broke open a one-run game in the seventh with nine runs to defeat the host Yellow Jackets.
Jackson Byer produced two doubles, three RBIs and two runs for Conemaugh Township (1-0).
Brady Kist finished with two hits, including a double, and two runs. Aiden Prior and Owen Tomb drove in two runs each.
Ferndale’s Hunter Hanson contributed a three-run double in fifth.
Forest Hills 10, Somerset 0 (6): In St. Michael, Brad Madison drove in three runs, Colby Rearick provided two hits and two RBIs and Zach Myers struck out 11 batters in five innings as the Rangers topped the Golden Eagles.
Brody Roberts doubled and finished with two hits for Forest Hills (1-0).
Brad Bruner and Shane Roberts each singled for Somerset (0-1).
Blacklick Valley 8, North Star 4: In Boswell, Connor Kaschalk and Jack Wurm each drove in two runs as the Vikings topped the Cougars.
Kaschalk ended up with two hits, including a double, for Blacklick Valley (1-0), which scored seven runs in the fourth inning. Isaac Hessler and Weston Zeglen combined to fan 11 batters in seven innings.
Hessler, who scored twice and doubled, earned the victory with seven strikeouts.
Connor Yoder doubled twice for North Star (0-1). Timmy Tretter knocked out two hits.
Portage 8, Central Cambria 5: In Portage, Josh Morgan led the Mustangs with three hits and five RBIs as the hosts defeated the Red Devils.
Kaden Claar doubled and finished with three hits for Portage.
Jackson Kozlavac added two hits, including a double, and struck out five batters in five innings for the victory. Andrew Miko scored three runs.
Ethan Frank led Central Cambria with three hits and two runs. Will Westrick drove home two runs.
Conemaugh Valley 8, Windber 1: In Windber, Casey Cruse drove in two runs and fanned five batters on the mound to earn the victory for the Blue Jays in a triumph over the Ramblers.
Nick Heltzel added three hits for Conemaugh Valley. Noah Heltzel finished with two knocks.
Joey Reynolds produced two hits for Windber.
Penn Cambria 15, Cambria Heights 0 (3): In Lilly, Vinny Chirdon struck out five batters and tossed an abbreviated no-hitter as the Panthers toppled the Highlanders.
Penn Cambria struck for 12 runs in the second inning. Easton Semelsberger went 2-for-2 with three runs scored.
Haden Buck and Brodie O’Donnell each doubled and drove in two runs. Nathan Little plated a pair of runs.
Meyersdale 15, Salisbury-Elk Lick 0 (3): In Meyersdale, Braden Kretchman and Brycen Sechler combined for seven strikeouts in a three-inning no-hitter as the Red Raiders defeated the Elks.
Kretchman also produced a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Sechler added two hits, an RBI and three runs scored.
Dayton Collins and Devin Donica each amassed two hits and two runs. Gabe Kretchman plated two runs, scored twice and provided a hit for Meyersdale (1-0).
United 10, Homer-Center 0 (6): In Armagh, Ben Tomb struck out 12 batters over five no-hit innings as the Lions defeated the Wildcats.
Brad Felix (RBI) and Jon Henry (two RBIs) both supplied two hits for United (1-0).
Joe Marino plated two runs for the Lions, who scored three runs each in the first and fifth innings.
Softball
Conemaugh Township 8, Ferndale 3: Olivia Weyandt struck out nine batters and earned the victory while Sarah Favreau and McKensi Statler each homered to lead the Indians past the Yellow Jackets.
Weyandt also drive in a run for Conemaugh Township (1-0). Sierra LaPorta scored twice.
Samantha Himes and Memoree McGough each drove in a run for Ferndale (0-1). Angelina Wagner struck out six batters, score one run and drove in one run.
Note: Some of Tuesday's results will appear in Thursday's editions.
