Baseball
High School
Portage 10, Homer-Center 0 (5): In Portage, Josh Morgan and Connor Binaut combined to limit the Wildcats to two hits while Andrew Miko went 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored to lead the Mustangs to victory in the season opener on Friday.
Morgan, who also drove in two runs, fanned six batters over the first three frames. Binaut tallied two strikeouts in two innings.
Portage’s Nate Moore drove in two runs. Mason Kargo and Payton Zatek (stolen base) each scored twice.
Brock Houser and Cody Housholder each had hits for Homer-Center.
Ligonier Valley 6, Greensburg Salem 4: In Ligonier, the Rams led by five runs after the second inning and held on for a WPIAL triumph.
In the first inning, Ligonier Valley’s Grant Dowden grounded out and the Rams scored two runs on the play. Ligonier Valley notched three runs in the second inning. Haden Sierocky, who went 2-for-2 with two doubles and two walks, drove in a run with a two-bagger.
Mason Seftas pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings of relief to notch the victory for Ligonier Valley. Seftas struck out six batters and scattered two hits.
Nick Beitel scored twice for Ligonier Valley.
Hayden Teska led Greensburg Salem with two hits.
College
Pitt-Johnstown 11-9, Clarion 5-8: At Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, Dylan Heid fanned 10 in 6 1/3 innings to lead the hosts to an 11-5 victory in the first game and Dylan Broderick’s walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh capped a sweep for the Mountain Cats.
Pitt-Johnstown (6-4, 2-0 PSAC West) also got seven hits from Alex Glumac in the doubleheader.
In the first game, Pitt-Johnstown used a nine-run third inning to build a 10-1 lead. Jake Ansell’s three-run homer to left and Glumac’s three-run double down the right-field line highlighted the inning.
Heid improved to 3-0 after limiting Clarion to three runs (two earned) on just two hits.
Glumac went 4-for-5 with a double, three RBIs and three runs. Ansell added three hits, including a double, four RBIs for the Mountain Cats. Pitt-Johnstown also got two hits and a pair of runs from Wil Fetrow.
In the second game, Pitt-Johnstown scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Tyler Smith’s two-out RBI double in the Pitt-Johnstown fourth made it 5-4.
The Mountain Cats answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth. With two outs, Broderick tripled and scored on Smith’s base hit to left. Tyler Treese followed with a triple to right field to give Pitt-Johnstown the lead, 7-6.
Clarion loaded the bases in the top of the seventh and got back-to-back sacrifice flies from Kacey Shugart and Alex Ficorilli to go back on top.
In the bottom of the seventh, Ansell’s single to center plated Colin Pasone to tie it at 7, and Broderick followed with a base hit to right that chased home Glumac with the game-winning run.
Glumac went 3-for-4 with a pair of runs, while Smith had three hits, including a double, three RBIs and three runs for the Mountain Cats. Broderick added three hits, one RBI and two runs.
Jared Hoener picked up the win in relief and is now 1-1. Hoener allowed one run in one inning of work. Joe Colledge got the start and surrendered four runs (two earned) on five hits over the first three innings.
Clarion fell to 2-9, 0-2 in the PSAC West.
Softball
Portage 13, Homer-Center 3 (5): In Portage, Maryn Swank struck out 14 batters and Lindsey Sease went 3-for-3 as the Mustangs defeated the Wildcats in the season opener for both teams.
Portage scored on doubles by Maddy Hudak and Karli Karalfa and singles by Sease and Rachael Chobany in the first inning to lead 5-1. Portage had 14 hits in the game. Sease (double and triple), Karalfa (two doubles), Lauren Shaffer (triple), Lily Koban, Kenna Redfern (double) and Hudak (double and triple) all had multiple hits for the Mustangs.
Swank surrendered three runs on five hits over five innings.
Homer-Center launched two home runs to account for its three runs.
Volleyball
Penn Highlands 3, Westmoreland County Community College 0: The Black Bears swept the Wolfpack, 25-11, 25-23 and 25-17, in the semifinals of the Region 20 Division II Volleyball Tournament.
After a dominant first set, the Black Bears had to scrap back after trailing most of the second set. Penn Highlands overcame a 22-18 deficit to claim the second set and cruise to a 25-17 win in final set.
Brooke Elliott led Penn Highlands with nine kills and nine digs. Bella Nagy provided 13 digs, and Amanda Wilson netted 10 digs. Rosie Plaza dished out 13 assists.
Penn Highlands will travel to regional powerhouse Potomac State on Wednesday in the Region 20 title game.
Bowling
Schrift captures singles title: In West Mifflin, Somerset native and Penn Highlands’ Ian Schrift claimed the Western Pennsylvania Collegiate Conference men’s singles championship with a 672 series (212, 246 and 214). He narrowly missed the all events title and was the runner-up to CCAC’s Justin Schmitt, who finished 17 pins ahead of Schrift’s 1,257 pin count.
On the women’s side, Jenna Dagostino finished third with a 956 pin count, followed by Trinity Krause’s fifth-place finish with 811 pins knocked down.
All Penn Highlands’ bowlers rolled personal bests in their last match of the season, including sophomores Justin Eckenrod, Allison Gustkey and Kayla Yoder.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.