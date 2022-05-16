Baseball
High School
Tuesday
North Star 13, Shanksville- Stonycreek 3 (6): In Boswell, the Cougars scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to triumph over the visiting Vikings.
Connor Yoder, Austin Orris and Vance Kimmel drove in three runs each. Yoder had a triple, and Kimmel and Cayden Turner doubled for the home squad.
Christian Musser and Ian Fox each had two hits and drove in a run apiece for the Vikings.
Chestnut Ridge 11, Bishop McCort 1 (6): In New Paris, Nate Whysong had three hits and scored four runs, Caden Milliron had two hits and two RBI, and Christian Hinson drove in four runs to lead the Lions over the Crimson Crushers.
Garrett Emerick allowed only one hit and struck out 11.
Joe McGowan drove in McCort’s only run.
Monday
Central 8, Forest Hills 5: In Sidman, the Scarlet Dragons improved to 20-0 in a tightly contested match up against the Rangers.
Griffin Snowberger had three hits, two runs and one run batted in, and Jona Snowberger and Hunter Smith each had two hits and two RBIs for Central. Tyler Helsel drove in three runs and Jeff Hoenstine had a double.
Brook Williamson had three hits, including two doubles, one run and two RBIs for Forest Hills (15-3). Chase Williamson and Kirk Bearjar each had a double for the Rangers.
Forest Hills 17, Greater Johnstown 0 (5): At Roxbury Park, the Rangers collected 12 hits and 10 walks to defeat the Trojans in five innings.
Kirk Bearjar and Tyler Orris each ahd three hits for Forest Hills (16-3), which bounced back after losing to undefeated Central at home earlier in the day before traveling to Johnstown. Bearjar had a double, a home run, three runs scored and four RBIs, and Orris had a double and a homer with three runs and four RBIs.
Colton Cornell, Brody Roberts and Taylor Vranich each had a double. Colby Rearick had a triple.
Jaden Mallory, Dalton Lynch and Zyan Stanko had Greater Johnstown’s three hits.
Penn Cambria 15, Bedford 3 (5): In Cresson, Zach Grove and Garrett Harrold each had three of the Panthers’ 15 hits in a five-inning victory over the visiting Bisons.
Vinny Chirdon smacked two triples, scored three times and drove in a pair for Penn Cambria. Derek Hite and Easton Semelsberger each had two hits. Harrold and Semelsberger each hit a double, and Nathan Little had a triple. Cody Falger struck out five and walked none while scattering five hits.
Mercury Swaim went 2-for-3 and drove in a run for Bedford.
Westmont Hilltop 11, Greater Johnstown 1 (5): Landrey Burnheimer and Jackson Rupert each had two hits, including a double apiece, as the Hilltoppers scored 10 runs in the top of the fifth inning to beat the Trojans.
Rupert and Burnheimer each had three RBIs. Eli Thomas (three innings) and Ian Amaranto (two innings) combined to limit Greater Johnstown to one hit by Zyon Stanko.
Richland 12, Somerset 2 (5): Ty Stawarz, Luke Raho, Josh Fetchko, Kyler Smith and Jonah Horner each collected two hits as the Rams produced 14 hits in a five-inning victory over the visiting Golden Eagles.
Mark Wechtenhiser had a triple and drove in three runs. He pitched four innings and got the win on the mound. Horner, Ethan Janidlo and Smith each had a double.
Bryce Mulhollen had a hit and scored a run for Somerset.
Bishop McCort Catholic 6, Ferndale 2: At Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, Mason Pfeil and Mike Preuss combined on a two-hitter as the Crimson Crushers defeated the Yellow Jackets.
Pfeil struck out eight and walked one, while allowing two hits and two runs in five innings. Preuss tossed two hitless and scoreless frames, as he fanned four and walked one.
Ethan Kasper hit a triple and drove in a pair. Joe McGowan had a double. Pfeil had a hit and drove in a run.
Ferndale had hits by Noah Hendershot and Jacob Morack.
Purchase Line 13, Cambria Heights 11: In Patton, Travis Keister had three hits, with a double, two runs and two RBIs, and Mason Gearhart had two hits, with a double, two runs and three RBIs as the visiting Red Dragons beat the Highlanders.
Zender Bennet hit a home run, and Andrew Beer and Austin Chambers each doubled for Purchase Line.
Garrett Jasper had four hits, and Stephen Nelen and Tyler Della Valle each had three hits for Cambria Heights. Jasper, Adam Ford and Ben Hite each had a double. Hite and Ford had two hits apiece as the Highlanders outhit the Red Dragons 17-9.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 11-18, Bishop Carroll Catholic 1-0: In Altoona, the Marauders combined to score 29 runs and sweep a doubleheader against Bishop Carroll Catholic.
In Game 1, Cooper Rother went 3-for-4 with a triple, two runs and four RBIs, and Kade Sell went 2-for-3 with a double, one run and four RBIs as the Marauders beat the visiting Huskies 11-1 in five innings.
Evan Scarton had a hit and drove in the lone run for Bishop Carroll Catholic.
In Game 2, Rother had three hits, including a double and two RBIs, and Sell had two doubles, two runs and three RBIs as the Marauders won 18-0 in five innings. Devyn DeGennaro had two hits, including a double. Nick Negola and Owen Dombrosky each had two hits for Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic.
Luke Repko had the only hit for Bishop Carroll Catholic against DeGennaro (four innings) and Rother (one inning).
Softball
High School
Tuesday
Shanksville-Stonycreek 13, North Star 2 (5): In Boswell, Rylee Snyder, Kori Boozer and Josie Snyder each drove in three runs to lead the Vikings to a road win over the Cougars.
Boozer, Rylee Snyder and Tara Boozer each banged out three hits.
Monday
United 19, North Star 1 (4): In Boswell, Abigail McConville hit for the cycle and drove in nine runs as the Lions defeated the host Cougars in four innings.
McConville smacked a three-run triple in the top of the first, doubled in a run in the second and hit a grand slam homer later in the same inning, before closing with a run-scoring single in the fourth inning. She scored three runs.
Morgan Chichy went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs. Kylie Price had two hits, and Jaelyn Lichtenfels doubled at the plate and struck out six in the circle.
Laiken Grove had a run-scoring single for North Star. Molly Gontis had the Cougars other hit.
Ferndale 6, Bishop McCort Catholic 5: Angelina Wagner struck out 11 batters in the circle and smacked a double at the plate as the Yellow Jackets beat the visiting Crimson Crushers.
Joria Stancombe and Hailey Berg each had two hits. Berg hit a double. Deajah Chatman had a triple and scored two runs.
Alayna Marion had two hits, including a double for Bishop McCort. Bria Bair had two hits and two RBIs. Karalyn Bailey had a double and Autumn Ricketts hit a home run and drove in a pair.
Chestnut Ridge 12, Penn Cambria 2 (5): In New Paris, the Lions plated 10 runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to break open a tie game and win by the mercy-rule over the visiting Panthers.
Alyssa Henderson went 3-for-3 with two doubles, two runs and three RBIs for Chestnut Ridge. Isabella Giovanelli and Natalie Short each had two hits, with Short smacking a double.
Sophia Rabatin had a run-scoring double for the Panthers, and Lily Sheehan hit a triple and scored a run.
Cambria Heights 16-15, Purchase Line 1-0: In Patton, the Highlanders outscored the Red Dragons by a combined 31-1 count in a doubleheader sweep.
In Game 1, Karli Storm went 3-for-3 with two doubles and a home run as the host Highlanders pulled away from the Red Dragons in a four-inning victory. Karin Adams, Ellie Bender and Martina White each had two hits for Cambria Heights (15-1).
Kadence Nedrow went 2-for-2 for Purchase Line. Kara Harbrige had a hit and scored a run.
In Game 2, the Highlanders scored 10 in the top of the first to pull away early in a contest shortened to three innings by the mercy rule. Adams had two hits, one run and three RBIs, and Rylee Bernecky and Lexi Griak each drove in two runs.
Aniah Byers had Purchase Line’s only hit in the second game.
Richland 17, Greater Johnstown 2 (4): Ava Wenderoth went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run, three runs scored and two RBIs as the visiting Rams beat the Trojans.
Sophia Burke had three hits, scored three runs and drove in two. Anna Burke had two doubles, scored three times and drove in two runs.
Laikyn Roman smacked a three-run home run. Kendal Wadsworth allowed only two hits while striking out five and walking two.
Taylor Ahlborn doubled for Greater Johnstown. Shamaria Carr had the Trojans’ other hit.
Shanksville-Stonycreek 10, McConnellsburg 0 (5): In Shanksville, Rylee Snyder and Liz Salsgiver each went 3-for-3 as the Vikings snapped a five-game losing streak with a victory over the visiting Spartans.
Snyder had two triples and Salsgiver had a triple. Kendall Stutzman also had a triple among her two hits. Tara Boozer went 2-for-2 with two runs and three RBIs, and Kyleia Leasure had two hits and drove in a pair for Shanksville.
Stutzman scattered four hits in the circle, striking out seven and walking five.
Westmont Hilltop 25, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 1 (3): In Altoona, the Hilltoppers pounded out 22 hits in a mercy-rule contest.
Mattie Lugar had two hits and two runs, and Alexa Rudolph and Taylor Hess both scored two runs for the visitors.
Leah Homan had the Marauders’ only hit, driving in their lone run.
