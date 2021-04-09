Baseball
High School
Forest Hills 5, Richland 4: In St. Michael, the Rangers tallied a run in the bottom of the sixth inning and beat the Rams on Friday.
Zach Myers (42/3 innings) and Colton Cornell (21/3) combined to strike out 11 Rams and limit Richland to three hits. Myers fanned six and Cornell struck out five.
Brad Madigan had two hits, scored a run and drove in one for the Rangers (3-0). Zach Myers had a hit and three RBIs. Colby Rearick scored twice.
Ben Wolf scored two runs for Richland. Corbin Kalp doubled and drove in a run.
Somerset 6, Ligonier Valley 2: In Ligonier, Ethan Hemminger went 3-for-4, and the Golden Eagles handed the Rams their first loss of the season.
Spencer Marteeny went 2-for-3 with two walks and one run for the 2-3 Golden Eagles. Shane Roberts had a hit, two walks and two RBIs. Aiden VanLenten doubled at the plate and pitched 51/3 innings for the win.
George Golden had a hit, one run scored and one run batted in for 4-1 Ligonier Valley. Connor Tunstall had a hit and drove in a run.
Windber 12, Greater Johnstown 3: The Ramblers tallied seven runs in the fourth inning to help break away from the Trojans.
Cole Strick picked up the win for Windber (2-3), going four Innings and striking out three.
Jake Vargo picked up the save as he blanked Johnstown over the final three innings.
Joe Reynolds (two runs) and Strick both went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Andrew Scalia drove home a run and scored twice.
John Shuster, Gabe Shaffer and Anthony Domineck had RBIs for Windber.
Zach Slis provided an RBI double and Andrew Baumgardner added an RBI single for Greater Johnstown (0-3).
Curve Classic
Hollidaysburg 18, Portage 3: In Altoona, the Golden Tigers collected 16 hits and capitalized on three Mustangs errors to pull way in a Curve Classic contest at PNG Field.
Zach Miller went 4-for-5 with three runs and three RBIs for Hollidaysburg. Austin Estep had two hits and four RBIs, and Zach Barton had two hits and drove in three runs.
Joe Bukosky and Miller each tripled, and Evan Shale and Tyler Faber each doubled.
Portage’s Kaden Claar hit a double and scored a run. Josh Morgan had a hit and one run batted in.
Portage 7, Northern Cambria 2: In Altoona, the Mustangs’ Nate Moore pitched six strong innings, striking out two and walking two while allowing one hit and two runs in a win over the Colts in the Curve Classic.
Andrew Miko tossed a scoreless seventh inning, striking out two batters.
Josh Morgan went 2-for-3 with two runs and one run batted in for the Mustangs (5-2).
Koby Kargo had a hit and scored a run, and Payton Zatek had a hit and drove in a run.
Matt Sedlock and Isaac Kudlawiec each had a hit and drove in a run for Northern Cambria.
Evan Wiewiora had the Colts’ other hit.
College
Pitt-Johnstown 14-10, Indiana (Pa.) 0-6: At Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, Dylan Heid struck out 11 in a two-hit shutout to begin Friday’s doubleheader for the Mountain Cats. In the second game, Owen McKeever drove in three runs in a 10-run Mountain Cat second inning to help Pitt-Johnstown improve to 11-7 overall and 7-3 in the PSAC West.
Pitt-Johnstown ran out to a 7-0 third-inning lead and cruised to victory in the first game.
Jake Ansell went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs, while Lennox Pugh had three hits, drove in a run and scored two to lead Pitt-Johns- town. Tyler Smith had two hits, including a double and two RBIs.
Heid (5-0), this week’s PSAC West Pitcher of the Week for the third time this season, allowed just two hits, one in the second inning and one in the third.
In the second game, Pitt-Johnstown erased a 3-0 deficit with 10 runs in the second inning.
McKeever had two hits in the second inning and drove in three, while Matt Reese, Alec Glumac, Ansell and Pugh had RBI singles, and Tyler Treese added a sacrifice fly.
Colledge evened his record at 2-2 after allowing four runs on nine hits over the first four innings, racking up three strikeouts. Austin Hammerle tossed the final 12/3 innings and didn’t allow a hit or a run.
MLB
Padres 3, Rangers 0: In Arlington, Texas, Joe Musgrove threw the first no-hitter in San Diego history on Friday, dominating Texas at Globe Life Field to end a drought dating back to the franchise’s inception in 1969. Musgrove, acquired last offseason in a three-team trade involving the Pirates and Mets, hit No. 3 batter Joey Gallo with a pitch in the fourth inning – the only blip on his line all night.
The historic feat for Musgrove – who grew up a Padres fan in the San Diego suburb of El Cajon, California – came in just his second start with San Diego, six days after he held Arizona to three hits over six dominant frames. Musgrove also extended his scoreless-innings streak to 31 in a row, dating to last season with Pittsburgh.
Softball
High School
Windber 10, Rockwood 7: In Rockwood, Isabella Byer and Aaliyah James each went 2-for-3 to support Gina Gaye’s relief effort as the Ramblers grounded the Rockets.
Byer doubled twice and scored a pair of runs for Windber (1-2). James doubled, homered and scored three times. Samantha Horner doubled. Gaye struck out nine batters over the final five frames to earn the victory.
Lindsey Beeman went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for Rockwood (0-4). Kaitlyn King led off the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run and scored three runs.
Portage 11, Forest Hills 2: In Sidman, Maddy Hudak doubled and stole three bases as the Mustangs defeated the Rangers.
Maryn Swank struck out seven batters for Portage (4-1), which scored five runs in the sixth to break open a 3-2 contest. Sydney Castel and Lexi Slanoc also doubled. Karli Karalfa swiped two bases.
Kate Beyer, Madison Emerick and Paige Miller doubled for Forest Hills (1-2).
Indiana 5, Cambria Heights 4: In Patton, Olivia Zimmerman struck out 10 batters as the Indians edged the Highlanders.
Sara Zimmerman provided two hits for Indiana (2-1).
Karli Storm hit a solo home run in the seventh to bring Cambria Heights within one run. Paige Jones fanned 13 batters.
Alexis Griak and Martina White tripled for Cambria Heights (3-1).
Shade 15, HOPE for Hyndman 0 (4): In Cairnbrook, McKenzie Baer and Tara Corradini combined for 10 strikeouts in a one-hit shutout and Taylor Rapsky totaled two hits, including a home run, four runs and three RBIs to lead the Panthers past the Hornets.
Emily Rapsky scored three runs and drove in another run for Shade (4-1). Baer added two hits, two runs and three RBIs. Isabella Potter doubled, scored a run and plated another.
Kaylee Lafferty had HOPE for Hyndman’s lone hit.
Ligonier Valley 4, Seton LaSalle 0: In Ligonier, Maddie Griffin struck out 14 batters in a four-hit shutout as the Rams defeated the Rebels.
Griffin also scored twice pounded out two knocks for Ligonier Valley (3-0). Haley Boyd contributed three hits and an RBI. Kailey Johnston finished with two hits and two RBIs.
Casey Barton collected three of the Rebels’ hits. She struck out 11 batters.
College
Indiana (Pa.) 9-5, Pitt-Johnstown 6-9: In Indiana, after suffering a loss to begin the series, the Mountain Cats bounced back with a victory in the second game behind Bree Ginther’s three hits and two RBIs and Ali Belgiovane’s two hits and four RBIs. The Mountain Cats are now 5-15 overall and 5-13 in the PSAC West.
In the first game, Indiana used a pair of home runs to help erase a four-run deficit.
Tori Radvan’s two-run homer to center in the Pitt-Johnstown half of the third increased it to 5-1, but IUP (11-9, 10-8) came back with three in the bottom of the inning on Faith Jones’ two-run homer and a solo homer from Kaitlyn Beers.
Tori Radvan went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs, and Carly Santillo had two hits and drove in a run for Pitt-Johnstown. Olivia Porter had two hits and a pair of RBIs.
In the second game, Pitt-Johnstown jumped out to a 3-0 edge with three unearned runs in the top of the first. The Mountain Cats added four more in the third.
Pitt-Johnstown’s Kristen Coffay, who improved to 4-5, surrendered five runs (three earned) on seven hits in seven innings.
Ginther went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs, while Belgiovane was 2-for-4 with four RBIs and a run scored for the Mountain Cats. Santillo had three hits and and an RBI.
Volleyball
High School Boys
Forest Hills 3, DuBois 1: In DuBois, the Rangers began their 2021 season with a 23-25, 25-16, 25-18, 27-25 victory over the Beavers on Thursday.
Serving was key to Forest Hills’ success. Jacob Flynn-Long led the team with 28 service points in the four-set match. Connor Wysocki, Austin Plummer and Colton Danel also contributed key points throughout the night.
Plummer, Wysocki and Carson Berkhimer controlled the net with solid blocking and hitting, while libero Danel played an outstanding defensive game, according to Forest Hills coach Jen Poldiak.
