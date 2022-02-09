Basketball
High School Boys
Cambria Heights 71, Forest Hills 69 (OT): In Sidman, Bernie Whiteford (21 points), Nate Wholaver (14) and Caleb Whiteford (13) all scored in double figures as the Highlanders edged the Rangers on Wednesday.
Cambria Heights (13-6) outscored Forest Hills 10-8 in overtime.
Jeremy Burda (21), Dylan Pasquerilla (16), Devon Brezovec (14) and Si McCough (12) all scored in double digits for 2-18 Forest Hills.
Westmont Hilltop 72, River Valley 61 (OT): In Blairsville, Jonathan Crocco hit a 3-pointer with six seconds left in regulation to force the game into overtime, and the Hilltoppers outscored the Panthers 15-3 in overtime to prevail.
Austin Svencer led Westmont Hilltop posted a double-double with 21 points and 14 rebounds, including his 500th career board in the first quarter. Noah Brownlee and Noah Louder each tallied 19 points. Crocco added 12.
Dom Speal topped River Valley with 26 points. Rocco Bartolini provided 14 points, and Braden Staats added 11.
Ligonier Valley 65, Steel Valley 59: In Ligonier, Matthew Marinchak (19 points), Jimmy Pleskovitch (18) and Jaicob Hollick (13) all finished in double figures as the Rams beat the Ironmen.
Pleskovitch grabbed 10 rebounds to post a double-double for 11-10 Ligonier Valley.
Makhai Valentine led Steel Valley with 31 points. Cruce Brookins added 12 points, and Mason Watson finished with 10.
High School Girls
Conemaugh Township 57, Blacklick Valley 50: In Davidsville, Mya Poznanski netted a game-high 24 points, while Emilee Roman (13) and Mya Nanna (11) both scored in double figures as the Indians topped the Vikings.
Nanna and Roman added eight rebounds each.
Kristin Szymusiak led Blacklick Valley with 16 points. Morgan Slebodnick (13) and Kaydence Killinger (11) also scored in double digits.
Bishop McCort Catholic 81, Bishop Carroll Catholic 53: In Ebensburg, Bria Bair (18 rebounds and five assists) and Lexi Martin each totaled 22 points to lead the 18-2 Crimson Crushers over the Huskies.
Gianna Gallucci added 16 points, and Bailey Shriver provided 12 points and nine assists. Ally Stephens dished out five assists.
Savannah Smorto led Bishop Carroll (8-11) with a game-high 29 points.
Forest Hills 58, Richland 45: Remi Smith tallied 15 points, eight rebounds, seven steals and six assists to lead the Rangers over the host Rams.
Alexis Henderson netted 12 points, and Lexi Koeck added 11 points for 15-4 Forest Hills. Addison Schirato snared nine boards.
Bella Burke (five made 3-pointers) and Jordyn Kinsey (nine rebounds, four steals and four assists) each scored 15 points to lead Richland (13-7). Laikyn Roman tallied 11 points.
Westmont Hilltop 47, Chestnut Ridge 30: In New Paris, Beth Buettner (12 points) and Christiana Gordon (11) each scored in double figures as the Hilltoppers (12-6) conquered the Lions.
Belle Bosch led Chestnut Ridge (9-11) with 16 points.
Bedford 55, Central Cambria 30: In Ebensburg, Natalie Lippincott (18 points), Josie Shuke (15) and Sydney Taracatac (15) all scored in double digits as the Bisons stampeded the Red Devils.
Ava Barra led Central Cambria with eight points.
Portage 54, North Star 14: In Portage, Ari Wozniak (16 points) and Sydni Sossong (10) each scored in double figures as the Mustangs galloped past the Cougars to clinch the WestPAC North crown.
Jovi Jeske led North Star with five points.
Shanksville-Stonycreek 46, Shade 20: In Shanksville, Josie Snyder (17 points), Rylee Snyder (15) and Liz Salsgiver (10) all scored in double figures as the Vikings vanquished the Panthers.
Josie Snyder added eight rebounds and six assists, while Rylee Snyder provided 13 rebounds and five steals for 15-5 Shanksville-Stonycreek.
Jenna Muha scored 18 of Shade’s 20 points.
Central 59, Somerset 35: In Martinsburg, Katheryn Longenecker amassed 15 points, and Bralyn Ellis provided 12 points as the Scarlet Dragons torched the Golden Eagles.
Gracie Bowers led Somerset with 12 points.
Penn Cambria 63, Greater Johnstown 16: Emily Hite led 12 different Panthers in the scoring column with a game-high 11 points as the Panthers (13-6) devoured the host Trojans.
Danica Gmuca led Greater Johnstown with 10 points.
Cambria Heights 62, Claysburg-Kimmel 41: In Patton, Bryce Burkey tallied 15 points, and Sienna Kirsch added 13 points as the Highlanders defeated the Bulldogs.
Rebekah Claar led Claysburg-Kimmel with 19 points, and Bailey Garver added 18.
Northern Cambria 42, Harmony 25: In Northern Cambria, Makenzie Formeck notched a game-high 13 points to lead the Colts over the Owls.
Harmony’s Sherri Kephart scored nine.
West Mifflin 49, Ligonier Valley 29: In Ligonier, Shannon Corley tallied a game-high 16 points to lead the Titans over the Rams.
Emily Beck and Savaughn Wimbs each scored 10 points for West Mifflin.
Misty Miller led Ligonier Valley with 12 points and four steals. Lyla Barr grabbed seven rebounds.
College Men
Pitt-Johnstown 84, Slippery Rock 81: John Paul Kromka tallied 23 points and eight rebounds, and Fred Mulbah added 10 points and 14 assists as the Mountain Cats edged The Rock inside the Sports Center.
Joe Batt scored 17 points off the bench for Pitt-Johnstown (18-5, 14-3 PSAC). Ryan Smith added 12 points.
The Mountain Cats outscored Slippery Rock 45-37 in the second half.
Frankie Hughes (24 points), Tyler Frederick (15), Jonathan McFall (14) and Dylan Ahearn (13) all scored in double figures for Slippery Rock (11-10, 7-8).
College Women
Pitt-Johnstown 62, Slippery Rock 45: Penn Cambria graduate Makalyn Clapper (15 points), Ashley Norling (13) and Peyton Alazaus (12) all scored in double figures to lift the Mountain Cats over The Rock inside the Sports Center.
Norling also dished out eight assists and grabbed seven rebounds for Pitt-Johnstown (10-13, 8-9 PSAC).
The game was tied at 31-all at halftime. The Mountain Cats outscored Slippery Rock 31-14 in the second half.
Deleah Gibson led Slippery Rock (10-11, 5-10) with 15 points, and Jamiyah Johnson added 12 points.
Hockey
Laurel Mountain
Somerset 9, Conemaugh Valley 2: In Ebensburg, Ethan Ash (two assists) and Jeremy Mack each netted hat tricks to help the Golden Eagles soar over the Blue Jays at North Central Recreation Center on Tuesday.
R.J. James added a pair of goals, and Christian Bender also scored for Somerset. Dustin McGuire provided two assists. Kai Petrosky made nine saves, and Alyssa Diehl added four saves.
Ashton Laughard and Cole Smith each scored for Conemaugh Valley. Broderick Ryan made 14 saves.
