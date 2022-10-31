Soccer
High School Boys
Class 2A Semifinals
Cambria Heights 1, Penns Valley 1 (PK): In Philipsburg, the Highlanders tallied a 3-1 edge during the penalty shootout to dispatch the Rams and advance to the District 6 Class 2A championship match.
Dylan Fyock scored for Cambria Heights during the first half, while Penns Valley’s Cayden Merrill equalized.
The Highlanders will face Juniata, a 2-1 overtime winner over Central Cambria, in Thursday’s championship match at Hollidaysburg.
Volleyball
High School Girls
District 5 Playoffs
Class 1A Semifinals
Conemaugh Township 3, Tussey Mountain 0: In Davidsville, 13 kills and 12 digs from the Indians' Hannah Swank led the way as the hosts swept the Titas 25-10, 25-19, 25-11.
Conemaugh Township's Kendra Huber tallied 10 kills while teammate Alison Matera dished out 37 assists. Ava Byer had 16 digs in the victory as Brianna Shetler added 10 more.
District 6 Playoffs
Class 1A Quarterfinals
Bishop McCort Catholic 3, Glendale 0: Gianna Gallucci handed out 21 assists for the Crimson Crushers as they swept the Vikings 25-15, 25-22, 25-16.
Starcia Bainey put down 11 kills and five aces for Bishop McCort while Kate Edwards had seven kills in the win. Bria Bair added six kills for the hosts.
Portage 3, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 1: In Portage, Trissa Smith had 15 assists, 15 digs and 15 service points to lead the Mustangs as they took down the Marauders 25-15, 21-25, 25-17, 25-16. Keira Sossong produced 26 digs in the win as Brooke Bednarski collected eight kills to go with her 14 service points.
Annie Davis had 20 service points to lead Portage, while Lexi Slanoc and Paige Phillips had 18 and 17 service points, respectively.
