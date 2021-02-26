Basketball
High School Girls
Blacklick Valley 63, Harmony 32: In Westover, senior Maria McConnell produced 18 points, including the 1,000th of her career, in a Vikings victory over the Owls on Friday night.
The St. Francis signee needed 17 to reach 1,000.
“This means a lot, especially being able to accomplish this with my team,” McConnell said. “It’s a really good feeling knowing that I’ve been surrounded by love my entire time here. This is just a really amazing team.”
McConnell is the first Lady Viking to score 1,000 career points since Hayley Sheesley in 2019. McConnell suffered a high ankle sprain in Blacklick Valley’s season opener and missed eight games. She played limited minutes in her first few games back, and said she is starting to get back into rhythm.
“It was really hard in the beginning, but I’ve tried my best to just support the team,” McConnell said. “Once I started playing again, my team backed me and supported me. They’ve given me a lot of confidence. To get my 1,000th point tonight is just really special.”
“This is a testament of perseverance,” Blacklick Valley coach Rich Price said. “That was probably the hardest 1,000 points I’ve seen out of any player I have had the pleasure to coach. She persevered through this year and worked her tail off. I’m so happy and proud of her.
“She had a long road back. When she first was diagnosed, there were a few people that thought she might not be able to come back. But not Maria. She worked like crazy. She’s a talented player, but her work ethic is like none other.”
Emily Marines led Blacklick Valley (12-6) with 23 points. Kaydence Killinger added 11 points.
Traci Hauser topped Harmony (5-8) with 16 points.
Bishop Carroll Catholic 50, Chestnut Ridge 35: In New Paris, Savannah Smorto buried five 3-pointers for 15 points and Madison Ostinowsky added 14 points as the Huskies defeated the Lions.
Ellie Long added nine points for Bishop Carroll (6-8).
Belle Bosch topped Chestnut Ridge (1-9) with 13 points.
Greater Johnstown 57, Conemaugh Valley 49: Jayla Morales tallied 19 points, while Andra’Nae McCray added 17 points to propel the Trojans past the host Blue Jays.
Isabella Distefano buried three triples for nine points. Greater Johnstown (2-13) took an early 14-8 lead after the first quarter and added a 16-8 advantage in the third frame.
Anna Gunby produced 20 points and 20 rebounds for Conemaugh Valley (4-13). Hailey Stiffler chipped in 10 points.
Richland 49, North Star 33: In Boswell, Jordyn Kinsey tallied a game-high 14 points to spark the Rams past the Cougars.
Mellany Bowser chipped in nine points and seven steals. Bella Burke added eight points, seven assists and five steals for Richland (8-7), which outscored North Star 28-15 in the second half.
Sydnee Ashbrook led North Star (6-12) with 10 points. Steph Emert and Trista Kelly each amassed nine points.
Rockwood 38, Conemaugh Township 35: In Davidsville, Lindsay Beeman netted a game-high 16 points as the Rockets edged the Indians.
Mollie Wheatley added nine points for Rockwood (9-6), which led 22-16 at halftime.
Mya Poznanski poured in 13 points for Conemaugh Township (4-12). Jenna Brenneman snared seven rebounds.
North Star 45, Conemaugh Valley 28: In Boswell, Steph Emert tallied a game-high 25 points as the Cougars toppled the Blue Jays on Thursday.
Sydnee Ashbrook added 12 points for North Star.
Anna Gunby contributed 10 points and 11 rebounds, including the 500th of her career. She needed eight rebounds to get to 500 heading in.
High School Boys
Ferndale 57, Salisbury-Elk Lick 41: In Salisbury, Justin Mitchell poured in 22 points to lead the Yellow Jackets past the Elks.
Bruce Moore (13 points, 11 rebounds) and Ethan Haney (12) also finished in double figures for Ferndale (7-11).
Daulton Sellers topped Salisbury-Elk Lick (0-13) with 22 points.
Westmont Hilltop 47, Homer-Center 27: Tanner Civis, Dylan Craft and Tyler Mosorjak each tallied eight points to lead the Hilltoppers (11-8) past the Wildcats.
Ryan Sardone led Homer-Center (5-11) with 13 points.
Blacklick Valley 53, Blairsville 33: In Blairsville, Cody Williams led all scorers with 19 points, while Kolten Szymusiak added 18 points as the Vikings (4-13) topped the Bobcats.
Cameron Reaugh led Blairsville (0-17) with 16 points.
Forest Hills 59, Bishop Carroll Catholic 53: In Sidman, Carson Berkhimer (18), Zach Myers (16) and Jeremy Burda (10) all scored in double figures to lift the Rangers (7-11) past the Huskies.
Tommy Heinrich led Bishop Carroll (5-10) with 14 points. Spencer Myers added 12 points, and Ayden Smorto netted nine points.
Richland 50, Hollidaysburg 36: In Hollidaysburg, Trent Rozich tallied a game-high 23 points as the Rams defeated the Golden Tigers.
Rocco Grassi led Hollidaysburg (3-10) with 12 points.
Penn Cambria 55, Central Mountain 50: In Cresson, Jake Tsikalas led a balanced attack with 12 points as the Panthers defeated the Wildcats.
Penn Cambria (12-6) also received 10 points each from Garrett Harrold and Carter Smith.
Nick Long led Central Mountain (5-12) with 14 points. Ashton Probst added 10 points.
Cambria Heights 40, Northern Cambria 37: In Patton, a potential game-tying shot at the buzzer from the Colts just missed as the Highlanders picked up a thrilling victory.
With the victory, the Highlanders (7-7) secured their spot in the District 6 Class 3A playoffs. Cambria Heights, which sat in 12th place in the district standings on Monday, won all four games this week to earn a spot in the postseason.
Bernie Whiteford (11 points) and Ryan Bearer (10) finished in double figures for Cambria Heights.
Northern Cambria’s Tyler Bearer led all scorers with 18 points. Matt Sedlock added 13 points. At the buzzer, Bearer’s shot from deep hit the back of the rim and out.
Turkeyfoot Valley 66, Conemaugh Valley 62: Will Toye scored 29 points, and Kameron Kemp netted 20 as the Rams beat the host Blue Jays.
Blake Nicholson had 16 points for 8-9 Turkeyfoot Valley.
Casey Cruse had a game-high 31 points for the 4-7 Blue Jays. Logan Kent had 18 points, and Zach Malfer scored 11.
Northumberland Christian 71, Johnstown Christian 44: In State College, David King scored 30 points and Luke Snyder had 14 as the Warriors beat the Blue Jays in the ACAA Tournament semifinals.
Drew Taylor had 20 points for Johnstown Christian, which slipped to 11-3. Daryl Baker had 11 points.
Northumberland outscored Johnstown Christian 28-14 in the second quarter to break open what had been a four-point game after one quarter.
College Men
Allegany (Maryland) 90, Penn Highlands 68: Chad Scott Jr. led all scorers with 29 points, seven rebounds and four steals, but the host Black Bears fell to the Trojans.
Terry Owens added eight points for Penn Highlands (0-3). J.J. Castro scored six points and collected eight rebounds. Bryce Huss grabbed eight boards and chipped in five points.
Seven Allegany players score in double figures. Wil Flerizard tallied 13 points, while Dorian Staples and Manny Ayetigbo added 12 each. Jalen Ware scored 11 points, and Antonio Pua’auli-Pelham, Raphael Castillo and Jordan Oji each posted 10 points.
Hockey
NAHL
Titans 4, Tomahawks 2: In Middletown, New Jersey, Johnstown pulled within one with 1:45 left in the third period, but Jake Suede’s empty-net goal allowed New Jersey to earn a victory on Friday night.
Evan Werner scored twice for the Titans, who received two assists each from Jake LaRucco and Nick Seitz. Anthony Calafiore added a goal.
New Jersey led 2-0 after the second period. Johnstown scored in the second to trail by one.
Anthony Mastromonica and William Persson each scored for Johnstown, now in a tie for first place in the East Division with Maine. Will Margel and Max Smolinski provided helpers.
Sam Evola made 28 saves for the Tomahawks.
New Jersey’s Christian Stoever stoned 41 shots.
