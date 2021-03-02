Basketball
High School Boys
Williamsburg 82, Blacklick Valley 38: In Williamsburg, Drew Hileman (20 points) and Lambert Palmer (18) combined for 38 points as the No. 1 seeded Blue Pirates defeated the No. 8 seeded Vikings in a District 6 Class 1A quarterfinal on Tuesday.
Williamsburg (13-1) led 15-4 after the first quarter and 51-15 at halftime thanks to a 36-11 advantage in the second frame.
Josiah Dowey added 11 points for Williamsburg. Rowan Gorsuch finished with 10 points.
Rudy Lanzendorfer and Cody Williams led Blacklick Valley (4-15) with 12 points each.
Monday
Ligonier Valley 80, Brownsville 41: In Brownsville, Matthew Marinchak led all scorers with 30 points as the Rams defeated the Falcons in a District 7 Class 3A play-in game.
Jaicob Hollick added 15 points, and Isaac Neidbalson netted 12 points for Ligonier Valley, which travels to No. 1 seed South Allegheny on Thursday.
Ayden Teeter led Brownsville with 12 points.
Regular Season
Somerset 61, Shanksville-Stonycreek 49: In Shanksville, Aiden VanLenten tallied 17 points as the Golden Eagles notched their first victory of the season over the Vikings.
Jarrett Flitcraft added 11 points for Somerset (1-12).
Luke Reedy scored 17 points, and Zion Manthey added 14 points and four steals for Shanksville (3-17). Christian Musser came up with four steals.
Johnstown Christian 79, Calvary Christian 38: In Hollsopple, Drew Taylor compiled a game-high 34 points as the Blue Jays prevailed.
Daryl Baker added 19 points, and Reilly McKay netted 10 points for Johnstown Christian.
Deacon Kuhstos led Calvary Christian with 18 points.
High School Girls
Williamsburg 49, Blacklick Valley 41: In Williamsburg, Kendel Norris supplied 14 points and Megan Palmer added 10 points as the No. 4 seed Blue Pirates defeated the No. 5 Vikings on Monday in a District 6 Class 1A quarterfinal.
“I thought we had a solid game plan and the girls executed it great,” Blacklick Valley coach Rich Price said. “We had open looks, the shots just didn’t fall.
“We’ve gone through offensive droughts this season, but through them the girls never quit. We thought if we kept Williamsburg in the 40’s, we’d have a chance at the end. During the game, we changed defenses and presses to keep them off balance and the girls gave us everything they had until the final buzzer. I was proud of the effort.”
St. Francis signee Maria McConnell contributed a game-high 16 points with five rebounds and three blocks for Blacklick Valley (12-7), which finished 15-for-51 from the field. Nikki Zimmerman netted nine points, four rebounds and three steals. Emily Marines added six rebounds and four steals.
Williamsburg (9-3) led 14-8 after the first quarter and 27-14 at halftime.
Blacklick Valley will lose seniors Emerson George, Marines, McConnell, Madison Smith and Hayley Teeter to graduation.
“Our seniors led the way. Maria McConnell, Emily Marines, Hayley Teeter, Madison Smith, and Emmie George have been leaders on and off the court,” Price said. “We are changing the culture of the girls basketball program at Blacklick Valley and without senior leadership, those changes don’t occur. We will miss these seniors. They have shown the younger players what it takes to be successful, and with the talent we have in our underclassmen and junior high program, to go along with returning starters Nikki Zimmerman, Morgan Slebodnick and Kaydence Killinger, the future is very bright.”
Regular Season
Ferndale 45, Northern Cambria 43: Angelina Wagner led all scorers with 26 points and added five assists as the host Yellow Jackets edged the Colts on Monday.
Libby Kinsey added 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for Ferndale (3-12), which received 10 rebounds from Memoree McGough.
The teams were tied at 34 heading into the fourth quarter, when Ferndale closed out the game with a 11-9 margin.
Ella Miller led Northern Cambria (0-15) with 15 points.
Richland 63, Shade 36: Jordyn Kinsey produced a double-double consisting of 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead the host Rams past the Panthers.
Mellany Bowser (16 points) and Logan Roman (14) also finished in double figures for Richland (9-7).
Jenna Muha led Shade (10-8) with 15 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Abby Putnick tallied 10 points, and Taylor Rapsky finished with nine points and six assists.
Bedford 47, North Star 32: In Bedford, Natalie Lippincott tallied a game-high 17 points as the Bisons defeated the Cougars.
Steph Emert led North Star (6-13) with 10 points.
Chestnut Ridge 49, Somerset 41: In Somerset, Caylie Conlon drained four 3-pointers and topped the Lions with 15 points as the visitors defeated the Golden Eagles.
Belle Bosch added 12 points for Chestnut Ridge (2-10).
Paige Housley led Somerset with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Shaelyn Walker added eight points, eight rebounds and five steals. Gracie Bowers dished out seven assists.
Johnstown Christian 43, Calvary Christian 27: In Hollsopple, Unity Miller totaled 22 points and five steals to lead the Blue Jays to victory.
Kasmira Mack tallied 11 rebounds and four steals for Johnstown Christian (12-5). Charlee Eckenrod pulled down 11 rebounds. Lillie Sprankle netted 10 rebounds and five steals. Sarah Huston finished with seven points and six rebounds. Rachel Hartman collected six points, seven rebounds and three blocks.
Lauren Peachy led Calvary Christian with 13 points, and Kya Kuhstos added 10 points.
Wrestling
College
UPJ pair earn national berths
Pitt-Johnstown’s Matt Siszka (125 pounds) and Jacob Ealy (149) earned wildcard spots to the 2021 NCAA Division II National Wrestling Championships in St. Louis on March 12-13 when the NCAA announced this year’s qualifiers on Monday.
Siszka was the runner-up at Sunday’s Super Region I Tournament in Erie, while Ealy placed third, but won a true second-place match to earn the wildcard berth. Siszka and Ealy will join Super Region I champion Brock Biddle (174) in St. Louis to give the Mountain Cats three NCAA national qualifiers.
In a normal season, the top-three finishers in each of the 10 weight classes would earn spots in the NCAA national tournament. This year was different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The champion from each weight class automatically advanced to the NCAA championships and five wildcard spots were awarded in Super Region I.
Siszka suffered a 4-0 loss to Gannon’s second-ranked Charlie Lenox in the finals.
Ealy fell 11-3 to Fairmont State’s Lukas Martin in the semifinals. Ealy bounced back to win his next two matches to secure third place, before upsetting Gannon’s
No. 3-ranked Dominic Means, 3-2, in a true second-place match.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.