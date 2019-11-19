The Greater Johnstown Volleyball Club will be sponsoring the 33rd annual Johnstown Area vs. Somerset Area All-Star Match to be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27 at Greater Johnstown High School.
All proceeds will benefit the Conemaugh Township Rotary’s “Twelve Wishes of Christmas.”
The Johnstown Area all-stars include Bishop McCort Catholic’s Lauren Dellett; Cass Bezek, Liz Bopp and Maggie Kudlawiec of Central Cambria; Conemaugh Valley’s Mikayla Burke and Alyssa Lee; Morgan Bennett of Ferndale; Baylee Snedden from Forest Hills; Greater Johnstown’s Rachel Eckenrod; Caitlyn Papcun of Portage; Richland’s Alanna Bates; and Abbie Bortz of Westmont Hilltop. Lauren Cordwell (Portage) and Lori Beard (Richland) will serve as coaches.
Filling out the Somerset Area roster will be Berlin Brothersvalley’s Kiera Booth and Lexi Yanosky; Conemaugh Township’s Jennifer Durica and Mary Swank; Lindsey Robertson of Meyersdale; Cara Augustine and Sierra Walker from North Star; Rockwood’s Courtney Smith; Salisbury-Elk Lick’s Riley Easton; Morgan Zimmerman of Shade; Shanksville-Stonycreek’s Tyawna Meyers; and Ally Weimer of Somerset. Corey Will (Berlin Brothersvalley) and Laura Swank (Conemaugh Township) are the coaches.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.