The Johnstown Tomahawks acquired forward Drake Albers during last month’s North American Hockey League Showcase hoping his experience would boost a team that started slowly this season.
Albers played on the Anchorage Wolverines' NAHL Robertson Cup runner-up squad in 2021-22.
Johnstown coach Mike Letizia had offered rookie Zachary Aben a contract tender almost a year ago based on the promise he displayed while leading Mount St. Charles Academy in Rhode Island to a USA Hockey 18-U Tier I national championship.
The potential of both players was evident on Saturday night at 1st Summit Arena, as the Tomahawks completed a two-game sweep over the Philadelphia Rebels thanks to two-goal nights by both Albers and Aben in a back-and-forth 6-4 victory.
“Both have brought a lot to our team,” Letizia said after the Tomahawks (3-4-2) moved into fourth place in the East Division. “Drake is an experienced kid. He had 13 goals last year on a team that went to the finals. He knows how to win. He’s added a lot of stability to our offensive group and he’s playing in a lot of situations for us. He can score goals.”
Coach Mike Letizia talks about @johnstownhawks weekend sweep of the Philadelphia Rebels after Saturday’s back-and-forth 6-4 victory pic.twitter.com/ySCs0lD203— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) October 16, 2022
Albers’ second goal on Saturday provided the game-winner as he ripped a shot from the top of the left-wing circle to beat Rebels goaltender Jack Fialkoff on his glove side at 18:06 of the third.
Aben hit the empty net at 18:58 for his second both in the game and his career with the Tomahawks, as a crowd of 1,330 celebrated.
“Zach is a heck of a two-way player,” Letizia said of Aben, who has four points in his past four games. “You’re really starting to see the hockey player he is and what he’s all about. That’s one of the reasons we were so excited to tender him (in November 2021). It’s fun to see the results.”
The Tomahawks entered the weekend with only one win. Johnstown had led or was tied in the third period during four straight setbacks, either in regulation or overtime.
Rookie Zachary Aben netted his first goal with @johnstownhawks early in 2nd period and hit the empty net late in the 3rd as the Tomahawks beat Philadelphia Rebels 6-4 for weekend sweep. #NAHL pic.twitter.com/4xUPPIBF7N— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) October 16, 2022
“We’re a team that works so hard during the week,” Aben said. “It’s really good to see the results finally. We knew it was only a matter of time with this group. We’ve got a lot of guys who are dedicated.”
Aben’s first goal gave the Tomahawks a 2-1 lead 1:30 into the second period. Albers made it 3-1 less than a minute later.
“I actually took one off the face, got it past the defenseman and just ripped it to the net,” Aben said. “Sometimes, they’re not the prettiest but it was good to get that first one under my belt.”
Anthony Galante converted a power-play in the first period to give Johnstown a 1-0 lead. Tyler DesRochers scored his second goal since rejoining the Tomahawks on Sept. 27.
Philadelphia forged ties at 1-all, 3-all and 4-all thanks to goals by Brock Jones, Connor Sedlak on the power play, Jared Kaplowitz and Tyler Burns short-handed. The game was tied at 4 through two periods.
Drake Albers brought a veteran presence when @johnstownhawks acquired him at #NAHL Showcase last month. He had 2 goals, including game-winner in ‘Hawks’ 6-4 win over the Philadelphia Rebels. pic.twitter.com/LCynsqEr5X— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) October 16, 2022
“I knew we finally had an opportunity,” Albers said of his game-winner with the man advantage. “We had a few other power plays and couldn’t get it done. I was just thinking if I get one more opportunity, I’m hitting the net.”
Albers is comfortable in his role as an experienced player counted on to lead by example.
“Everyone thinks what it takes to win is out-competing. Those are big things, but at this level, it’s the littlest things that are the difference between winning and losing a game,” Albers said. “The attention to small details. Preaching that in the locker room and having everyone on the same page helps a lot and goes a long way.”
The Tomahawks will host the first-place Maryland Black Bears (11-2-0) on Friday and next Saturday at 1st Summit Arena.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.