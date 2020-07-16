Penn Cambria graduate Mason Ronan has announced his transfer from the University of Pittsburgh to the College of Central Florida, a junior college in Ocala.
Ronan, picked by the Boston Red Sox in the 29th round of the 2018 MLB draft, appeared in 19 games over his two seasons at Pitt, racking up 36 strikeouts in 24 innings of work. He allowed 23 earned runs. Ronan, listed at 6-foo-2 and 210 pounds, struck out three batters in 2 2/3 scoreless innings of relief on March 6 against No. 6 Miami. Ronan will be draft eligible again in 2021.
The College of Central Florida went 21-7 during its abbreviated 2020 season, 4-2 in Mid-Florida Conference play. The Patriots compete at the National Junior College Association Division I level. Nate Pearson, the No. 8 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, was drafted 28th overall by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2017. Central Florida is led by coach Marty Smith and pitching coach Zac Cole.
Over his high school career, the southpaw compiled a 3.34 ERA with 231 strikeouts in 115 1/3 innings. Ronan registered a minuscule 0.65 ERA with 84 strikeouts in 43 frames as a junior. He also hit .307 with 70 knocks and 55 RBIs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.