The Dave Roman Basketball Shooting Camp will celebrate its 35th anniversary during four sessions of instruction at the Windber Community Building.
Boys and girls participants in grades 3 to 12 participate in the annual summer camp held by Cambria County Sports Hall of Famer and former Pitt basketball standout Dave Roman Sr.
Session 1 of the Johnstown/Windber area camp for Grade 5-12 boys players will be held July 10-14 (8-11:45 a.m.) at the Windber Community Building on Graham Avenue. Session 2 for Grade 5-12 girls players will be on July 10-14 (12:30-4:15 p.m.) at the same site.
Session 3 for Grade 3-10 girls will be held July 17-21 (8-11:45 a.m.), and Session 4 for Grade 3-10 boys also will be July 17-21 (12:30-4:15 p.m.).
Greater Johnstown High School graduate Roman, nicknamed “The Shot Doctor,” established the camp in 1988 and has instructed thousands of players in the “art of shooting.” He’s helped 1,000- and 2,000-point scorers and many future scholarship players at the college level.
For more information, email daveromanshootingcamp@gmail.com.
