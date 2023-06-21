SPRINGFIELD, Ohio – Jack Rogers had four hits and four RBIs, three of the runs coming on a first-inning home run as the Johnstown Mill Rats blanked the Champion City Kings 5-0 on Wednesday.
Johnstown pitcher Dan Merkel carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning before giving up a two-out single to Broc Parmer with two gone in the frame. Merkel struck out 14 in 8 2/3 innings without giving up a walk.
Jalen Freeman’s sacrifice fly in the first gave the Mill Rats a 1-0 lead a batter before Rogers’ home run off Champion City starter Zach Cabell. Rogers’ eighth-inning single drove in Tyler Horvat to set the final.
