Vileska Gelpi has been chasing dreams of gold for four years at the PIAA Class AA Golf Championships.
The Rockwood senior, a two-time state runner-up and four-time state qualifier, fired a 74 on Monday at York’s Heritage Hills Golf Resort to finally reach that top rung of the ladder.
“I’m just ecstatic right now,” Gelpi said in a telephone interview. “I’m really excited after four years of being here to finally win it all. This means so much after all I’ve been through down here and to get a chance to bring a gold medal home to our small-town school of Rockwood is just so exciting.”
Gelpi became the area’s second state golf champion, joining Westmont Hilltop’s Madeleine Lovette who won it all twice, in 2003 and 2004. Lovette went on to play at Maryland and qualified for three USGA junior events.
The Rockwood athlete, who had her worst state finish in 2018 in seventh, won four consecutive District 5 Class AA championships and four straight WestPAC crowns in her high school career.
The Rockets’ golfer surged into the lead on the first few holes in the 24-player field, maintaining a one- or two-stroke lead through the first nine holes. Gelpi had two birdies and four bogeys in her 18-hole round. On the back nine, she had eight pars and just one bogey.
“I didn’t realize I was out in front most of the way,” Gelpi said. “I was focused on the girls in my group.”
On No. 13, freshman Hannah Rabb of Warrior Run, who was in Gelpi’s group, pulled even at +2, but took seven strokes on No. 17 to balloon to 77, allowing Gelpi to pull ahead.
“When she got even with me, I thought ‘Oh no’, but I remained mentally tough and just focused on my game,” Gelpi said. “I was able to get a lot of longer putts for par, which helped with my confidence.”
Gelpi said she was grateful to her parents and her Rockwood coach, Nick Buterbaugh, for all of their support.
Rabb was second and defending champion, junior Lydia Swan, of North East, shot a 78 to finish third.
Senior Megan Stevens, of Central Cambria, had a 97 and junior Alyssa Kush, of Westmont Hilltop, fired a 98.
In the boys competition, Matt Edwards, of Bedford, fired an 81 and Somerset High School’s Andrew Platt finished with an 84 in the 48-man field,
Senior Isaiah Swan, of North East, drained a 30-foot putt on the first playoff hole to win the boys title over senior Matthew Tressler, of Scranton Prep.
Both golfers had shot -2 in regulation, forcing the playoff.
