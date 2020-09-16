SOMERSET – Rockwood High School senior Vileska Gelpi won her fourth consecutive WestPAC golf championship on Wednesday at Somerset Country Club.
“It means a lot. It’s still kind of sinking in,” Gelpi said. “I didn’t go in today thinking about (winning four conference titles). I just went in trying to shoot the best possible score I could.”
Gelpi had a four-over-par 76 to finish 11 strokes in front of runner-up Jack Ankeny, a sophomore from Conemaugh Township who shot an 87 while helping the Indians win the team title with a 361.
“To do it four years straight is quite an accomplishment,” Rockwood coach Nick Buterbaugh said of Gelpi’s feat. “She has worked so hard and she has a great supporting cast rooting her on.”
Conemaugh Township senior Grace Thomas had an 89 to place third overall, and Indians junior Austin Ricotti tied for fourth at 90 with Conemaugh Valley senior Casey Cruse and Rockwood senior Chase Bouras.
Portage’s Austin Gentile was seventh at 93, and Township freshman Sam Sharbaugh was eighth with a 95 on the par-72 course.
“We have a sophomore, a freshman, a junior and a senior – one player from each class,” said Conemaugh Township coach Adam Thomas, who said his Indians won the program’s first conference golf title since 2015. “We had a nice showing. The season is going well.”
Rockwood, which had won four straight conference titles, was second in the team competition with a 385.
“We have a younger team. We tried but Township has a very nice team,” Buterbaugh said.
Portage (413), Shanksville-Stonycreek (427), Conemaugh Valley (436), North Star (464) and Ferndale (541) rounded out the field.
Gelpi won the WestPAC individual championship each year in her incredible varsity career. The Rockets golfer is a two-time PIAA runner-up and has three District 5 golf titles. She will try to complete the district sweep this year and hopes to improve on her silver finishes in the state tournament.
“Her work ethic is by far her best strength,” Buterbaugh said. “I think she takes one month out of the year off and then it’s right back to various parts of her game that she is trying to work on.
“Her consistency is what makes her so special,” he added. “It doesn’t matter if the golf course is playing fast, slow, wet, dry. She adapts very quickly to what is needed for that round. She had a couple birdies today but overall it was a tough course, and she adjusted to it probably faster than anyone else.”
Gelpi made birdie putts on No. 5, 10 and 18 on Wednesday.
“I didn’t play my best, honestly,” she said. “It could have been a lot better. I kind of stuck through it and finished it out with a good score. It was a longer day than I expected. I just kept pushing.”
With the WestPAC competition behind her, Gelpi is looking to the district and statewide competition.
“This summer I’ve been putting in a whole bunch of work on the course and in the gym,” Gelpi said. “I just really want that state title. After being runner-up for two years, it’s something I really want.”
