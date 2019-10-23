YORK – Rockwood High School junior Vileska Gelpi finished tied for the lead after 36 holes, but lost in a playoff to finish as runner-up of the PIAA Class AA Championships on Tuesday at the Heritage Hills Golf Resort.
Gelpi shot a two-round 76-75 151. Lydia Swan, a sophomore from North East High School, also shot a 151, but won in a playoff.
Gelpi double bogeyed No. 18, allowing Swan to pull into a tie and force the playoff.
This is the second time in three years that Gelpi finished in a tie for first-place at the state championship meet and finished runner-up after a playoff.
She also was the silver medalist as a freshman in 2017.
In 2018, she placed seventh in the state.
Forest Hills High School senior Liz Zajdel tied for 11th with an 87-86 173. She tied Zoe Luther of Sewickley Academy.
“A great two days of golf for all the girls,” Forest Hills coach Chad Cordek said.
“Conditions on Day 1 were outstanding. Conditions on Day 2 were a little rough with the cold and the drizzle. Liz Zajdel played great both rounds and improved her score each round. It was her first time on the course in her career.
“Our goal was to beat our previous Forest hills golfer Abby Richards place of 12th in 2015. Liz beat this mark. She is the No. 1 girl golfer in the history of Forest Hills.
“Her dedication and hard work throughout the years has obviously payed off,” Cordek said.
“She has been working very hard from the start of the golf season.
“Her will and dedication has brought her to where she is today.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.