ROARING SPRING – Rockwood High School senior Vileska Gelpi won her fourth consecutive District 5 Class AA golf championship, and the Conemaugh Township High School boys captured the 5-AA team title on Tuesday at Iron Masters Country Club.
Gelpi shot a 72, the best round of the day among all competitors. She is a two-time state runner-up and four-time state qualifier. Last month, Gelpi won her fourth straight WestPAC crown.
Somerset High School’s Andrew Platt was the top boys finisher at 79, and boys runner-up Matt Edwards of Bedford shot 81. Both golfers will advance along with Gelpi to the PIAA Class AA state championship events in boys and girls competition at Heritage Hills Resort in York on Oct. 19.
The Conemaugh Township boys team of Grace Thomas (84), Jack Ankeny (85), Sam Sharbaugh (85), Austin Ricotta (87) and Riley Figard (102) placed first in the team competition and will advance to the PIAA subregional tournament.
Conemaugh Township will face District 6 champion West Shamokin on Oct. 14 at Ebensburg Country Club.
The Indians won the ninth district championship in program history and first since 2013.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.