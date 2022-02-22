ROCKWOOD, Pa. – It’s been almost two decades since the Rockwood girls basketball program won a playoff game.
But that drought is officially over after the Rockets jumped out to an early lead and overwhelmed Forbes Road 59-27 in the first round of the District 5 Class 1A girls basketball playoffs on Tuesday night.
“The win for the program is huge,” Rockwood coach Bob Hay said. “We haven’t had a playoff victory for a long time. We’ve made the playoffs, but haven’t been able to get a victory. They seeded themselves well this year, and they came out with a vengeance today.”
The win gives third-seeded Rockwood a third chance at taking down No. 2 seed Shanksville-Stonycreek in the semifinals on Thursday in Shanksville.
The Rockets lost to the Vikings 58-48 at home back on Jan. 6 and suffered a 55-32 defeat at Shanksville-Stonycreek on Jan. 28.
Hay said he’s aware of what kind of challenge Shanksville poses as Rockwood attempts to stack playoff wins for the first time since the 2004-2005 season.
“They’re a well-rounded group, and they’re well coached,” Hay said of the Vikings. “Those girls are solid. They have some big-time contributors. You have two girls already headed to college. You can’t just shut one of them down.
“You have to shut it all down.”
Junior guard Mollie Wheatley scored a game-high 28 points, including five 3-pointers, and grabbed seven rebounds for the Rockets (12-11). Senior Kaitlyn Pletcher added 10 points.
All five of Rockwood’s starters scored in the first period, as they shot 6 of 6 from the field to open up a 12-0 lead, which coaxed a Forbes Road timeout.
Just three minutes in, it was 15-0 before the Cardinals got on the board with a free throw from Taylor Small.
Carissa Pletcher and Wheatley each had six points in the first quarter as Rockwood benefited from seven turnovers committed by the Cardinals.
Rockwood went into the break up 31-14 and never let Forbes Road, which came in with just three wins, gain any traction offensively.
Despite Wheatley having the hot-shooting night, she was quick to point out just how dangerous the Rockets can be from the perimeter.
“I’m not the only one that shoots,” Wheatley said. “We have a lot of really, really good shooters on our team. It was just a good night.”
“This win definitely will make us stronger against Shanksville.”
Rockwood’s health will be another important factor on Thursday after two starters, Izzy Haer and Kaitlyn Pletcher, went down with injuries on Tuesday.
“Hopefully, we’re healthy by then and we’re able to give them our best effort,” Hay said.
At the very least, the victory secured a state playoff berth opportunity due to three teams from District 5 being a part of the PIAA bracket in Class 1A.
