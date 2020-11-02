WINDBER - Lindsay Beeman made eight saves in a shutout while Joliet Budzina and Haley Johnson scored goals to help lead the Rockwood girls soccer team to an upset of previously unbeaten Windber to advance to the District 5 Class A championship game on Monday night.
“It was like a bumble bees’ nest in there and I just fired it in,” Budzina said of the game-winning goal. “As a freshman to be going to the district championship in my first year, I am so excited.”
The third-seeded Rockets (14-3-1) now move on to the district championship game against top-seeded Fannett-Metal, which defeated Northern Bedford 3-0 on Monday night.
“In the first half I didn’t think went to the ball at all so much, but in the second half we did,” Rockwood coach Susan Branam said. “Windber is such a great team, coming in undefeated, we tied them last time, but this time we got them. Our keeper had a top-notch shutout, and JoJo (Joilet) attacks and she doesn’t back down at all for a freshman. We dropped Haley Johnson back to center mid and that seemed to get us going.”
Windber controlled the possession in the Rockets defensive zone for the first 10 minutes of play but could not get a quality shot on Beeman as the Rockets played smothering defense.
The first shot on net of the night came at the 22:20 mark when Windber’s Kaylee Dowdell fired a shot from the right side, but Beeman went vertical to make the save.
About five minutes later the best chance of the half went to Windber’s Natalie Buza, but her shot was just high of the net, bouncing off the football crossbar and the game remained scoreless.
The Rockets got their first and only shot on net of the first half at 11:20 on a direct free kick by Johnson, but Windber’s Lexie James made the save on the shot from about 60 feet away.
Neither team could get another quality chance the rest of the half, and the game stayed scoreless.
Rockwood came out aggressively in the second, and it took just over two minutes for it to break the ice when a shot was fired into traffic near James. After several bounces, the ball found the foot of the Rockets' Budzina, who drilled it into the net giving Rockwood the 1-0 lead.
Rockwood kept on the attack and at 24:40 Haley Johnson was awarded a direct kick from 70 feet. Her shot was perfectly placed into the top left corner of the net, giving the Rockets the two-goal advantage.
“I did a direct kick before at United from about the same spot and it went in,” Johnson said. “I was aiming for the top corner and with the wind tonight, I am lucky it went right to corner and in.”
After that, it was all about protecting their own goal for the Rockets and playing great team defense. Rockwood frustrated the Windber attack, holding them without a shot on goal in the second half until there was less than 10 minutes left in the game.
The Ramblers made one last push in the closing minutes, but Beeman made the final two saves to give her eight for the night, sending the Rockets to the title game.
“We really came out and were supper excited before the game,” said Beeman. “Everyone was getting pumped up on the bus, and we came out ready and set the tone for the game. As we stated a loss, a tie, and now a win, and we showed no matter who is above us, we can come out with the win.”
Rockwood now sets its sights on top-seeded Fannett-Metal, which defeated Rockwood 5-2 on Sept. 18.
“They are next on our list,” Rockwood coach Branam said. “We played them way back in our second game, but we are much better and a hot team right now and I am excited for the opportunity.”
Windber finished the season with a 16-1-1 record.
“We have to keep our heads up, this is an underclassmen team,” Windber coach Paul Buza said. “I couldn’t be prouder of our seniors, but the first thing I am going to tell my underclassmen is remember this feeling, and we have work to do for next year. The departing players are always going to be remembered. As we say here, 'Once a Rambler, always a Rambler' and I wish them well.”
